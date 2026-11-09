WMO Warns 2027 Could Be Hottest on Record as Strong El Niño Intensifies

The World Meteorological Organisation says 2026 is among the four hottest years and warns 2027 could be the hottest, with a strong El Niño expected to bring further extreme heat.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned on Monday that 2027 could be the hottest year on record, with a strong El Niño expected to bring further extreme heat.

The warning came as world leaders gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey. The WMO's state of the climate update, released as COP31 opened, said 2026 is on course to be among the four hottest years on record. Each of the last 12 years was the warmest since records began, and the last four years were the four warmest on record, with 2023 to 2026 ranking as the four hottest years.

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Global Temperatures Near Record Highs

The average global surface temperature from January to September 2026 was about 1.47 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average. The analysis's margin of uncertainty is 0.13 degrees, meaning the world may have exceeded the critical 1.5-degree threshold. The world last exceeded that target in 2024. The 1.47°C figure is below the 1.55°C recorded in 2024, the warmest year on record, but is comparable with the full-year averages of 2025 and 2023, which recorded 1.43°C and 1.46°C, respectively.

The final 2026 temperature could rise before the end of the year because of El Niño, which has intensified since August and is expected to continue into early 2027.

"Global monthly average sea-surface temperatures were the highest or second highest on record for June, July and August, and monthly global temperatures were among the three highest for the time of year from May to September," the report said. According to the WMO, El Niño typically raises annual global mean temperatures by about 0.1°C to 0.2°C, with its strongest influence often occurring in the year after it develops.

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Strongest El Nino Since 1950

The developing El Niño, set to last into next year, is likely to be the strongest since 1950, said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

"El Niño doesn't add new heat to the planet. It releases heat from the ocean, which is the warmest ever measured. There is simply more heat available to release," Saulo said.

"We are supercharging our weather, and El Niño will be a risk multiplier. " She added that hundreds of millions of people had been exposed to extreme heat in 2026. Saulo also said that heatwaves, tropical cyclones and rainstorms are intensifying faster than historical baselines. The WMO noted that extreme weather, which occurs more frequently due to the climate crisis, had devastating effects around the globe this year.

Extreme heat in India in April affected 146.5 million people, while more than 1,300 people died in a glacier collapse and flash flood in the Himalayas in August. The report said rising temperatures are occurring alongside an accelerating accumulation of heat across the Earth system. The planet's energy imbalance reached its highest observed level in 2025 since monitoring began in 1960, while preliminary measurements from January to July 2026 indicate another record high.

The imbalance occurs when more energy enters the Earth system than leaves it, largely because greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere. The ocean absorbs about 90 percent of the excess heat, and 2026 is on track to become the 10th consecutive year of record ocean warmth. Global mean sea levels reached a record high in 2026, which WMO experts believe could also be linked to El Niño, as the phenomenon shifts rainfall from the land to the sea.

Greenhouse Gas Concentrations Reach Records

Climate change also contributed to rising water levels, as glaciers worldwide lost more than 400 gigatons of ice in 2025, corresponding to a sea level rise of one millimetre. The long-term retreat of glaciers continued, with the ice lost in 2025 equivalent to filling five Olympic-sized swimming pools every second throughout the year. The report also said concentrations of the three major greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - reached record levels in 2025.

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Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration rose by 53 percent from about 278 parts per million in 1750 to 426.8 parts per million in 2025. Methane concentration increased by 167 percent over the same period, from 729 parts per billion to 1,948 parts per billion, while nitrous oxide rose by 26 percent from 270 parts per billion to 339.1 parts per billion.

Measurements from monitoring stations, including Mauna Loa in Hawaii and Kennaook/Cape Grim in Australia, indicate that greenhouse gas concentrations continued to increase in 2026. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the latest climate data showed that countries must accelerate efforts to cut emissions and protect vulnerable populations.

"We have entered a new age of climate extremes. A supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change," Guterres said.

"Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising. And those least responsible are suffering first and worst.

WMO Calls For Climate Action

" He called for faster emissions reductions, a just transition away from fossil fuels, and increased climate finance and protection for vulnerable countries. John Kennedy, Head of Climate Information at the WMO, said the additional energy, heat and moisture from El Niño compounds the existing risks of long-term climate change.

He also pointed out that El Niño events had become more frequent in the 20th and 21st centuries, though he did not draw a direct link between this and climate change. The WMO said the increasing risks make climate forecasts and early warning systems more important, noting that the number of countries reporting multi-hazard early warning systems rose from 56 in 2015 to 136 in 2025.