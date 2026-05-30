Wizkid's Son, Champz, Delivers Viral TEDx Speech on Overcoming the Impossible

Boluwatife Balogun, the eldest son of Wizkid, delivered a powerful and poised speech at a TEDx event in Lagos, discussing fear, determination, and self-belief. The viral video showcases his articulate delivery and composure, drawing widespread praise online and highlighting his growing presence as a young musician.

The spotlight has turned to Boluwatife Balogun , the eldest son of Nigerian afrobeats megastar Wizkid , after a video from his recent school presentation went viral.

Speaking at a TEDx event held at TEDxGrange School in Lagos, which carried the theme "The Edge of Possible," the teenager, known online as Champz, delivered a poised and articulate speech that has captured widespread attention. The student-led event, organized in celebration of Children's Day, provided a platform for young speakers to discuss ideas around confidence, creativity, resilience, and personal growth.

In the clip, shared on his Instagram page, Boluwatife stands calmly before an audience of his peers, reflecting on concepts of fear, determination, and self-belief with a maturity that belies his age. His message emphasized that the impossible is merely something that has not yet been achieved. He stated, "What is the impossible? We call something impossible because it has never been done before.

God is always by my side. Before I came up here, I was praying to myself, 'God, please give me the confidence to overcome the nervousness I am facing.

'" He continued his address with poignant advice, noting, "I am going to make the impossible possible. Who are you to tell me I won't succeed? Rome was not built in a day; don't expect all your dreams to be achieved at once. You have to be ready to take losses because in life, not everything goes according to plan.

And when you take a loss, you plan how to get back up and come back stronger.

" The video's circulation across social media has elicited immense praise, with online users commending his confidence, clarity of thought, and exceptional stage presence. Many commenters have also pointed to his upbringing and support system as key factors in his composure. This moment adds another layer to the public's fascination with Boluwatife, who, despite his father's preference for a private family life, has been stepping into his own light with increasing frequency.

Boluwatife is already forging his own path in the music industry. He released his debut EP, 'Champion's Arrival,' in November 2025, and followed it with another single, 'No Worries,' on May 1, 2026. His budding career positions him as a rising young talent in Nigeria's dynamic music scene.

Observers are beginning to draw parallels between his emergence and historical narratives of musical legacies in Nigeria, reminiscent of the children of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who have carried forward their father's influential sound. While such comparisons are emerging, Boluwatife's distinct voice and drive suggest he is carving a unique identity for himself, separate from his famous surname.

Title: Wizkid's Son, Champz, Delivers Viral TEDx Speech on Overcoming the Impossible Description: Boluwatife Balogun, the eldest son of Wizkid, delivered a powerful and poised speech at a TEDx event in Lagos, discussing fear, determination, and self-belief. The viral video showcases his articulate delivery and composure, drawing widespread praise online and highlighting his growing presence as a young musician. Category: Entertainment Keywords: ["Wizkid", "Boluwatife Balogun", "Champz", "TEDxGrange School", "viral speech", "Nigerian music", "TEDx Lagos", "young talent", "afrobeats legacy"





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Wizkid Boluwatife Balogun Champz Tedxgrange School Viral Speech

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