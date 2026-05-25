Wives of detained military officers appeal to President Tinubu for fairness and justice in trial

The wives of detained military officers appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure fairness and justice in the ongoing trial of their husbands, warning against convictions without credible evidence.

The women expressed concern over growing fears of bias, coercion and institutional pressure surrounding the trial. They acknowledged the President's approval for the military proceedings to commence but stressed that the process must remain transparent and impartial due to the gravity of the allegations. The women warned that previous military trials in Nigeria became subjects of controversy and national regret due to claims of wrongful prosecution and prolonged detention of suspects.

They also raised alarm over reports of inhumane treatment and prolonged detention of the accused officers. According to them, allegations that some confessional statements may have been obtained under pressure had further raised doubts about the integrity of the trial process. The women maintained that no individual should be convicted without independently verifiable evidence and urged the President to ensure that the military trial does not become another controversial chapter in the country's history





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Tinubu Military Trial Fairness Justice Nigeria Coup Plot Human Rights Human Rights Abuses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Bola Tinubu Emerges APC Presidential CandidatePresident Bola Tinubu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate after defeating Stanley Osifo in the APC presidential primaries. The president polled 10.99 million votes to defeat his only rival.

Read more »

President Tinubu extends olive branch to Osifo, vows dialogue with criticsAfter being declared the APC presidential candidate in 2027 with 10.9 million votes, President Bola Tinubu declared no grudge against his primary opponent, Stanley Osifo, and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with political opponents and critics of his administration.

Read more »

President Tinubu Defends Record As APC Candidate, Appeals for Support in 2027 PollsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incumbent President of Nigeria, declared that his administration had made 'giant strides' in repositioning the country and warned against attempts by politicians without a clear alternative vision to reverse its progress. He made these statements during his acceptance speech after receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate of return and the party's flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Read more »

Wives of detained military officers appeal to President Tinubu for fairness and transparency in trialThe wives of detained military officers facing alleged coup-related charges have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure fairness and transparency in the ongoing military trial

Read more »