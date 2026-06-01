WIPO Agrees to Deepen Collaboration with Nigeria on Intellectual Property

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has agreed to deepen collaboration with Nigeria on intellectual property, with a focus on commercialising research outputs, supporting innovators, and expanding opportunities within the creative economy.

World Intellectual Property Organisation ( WIPO ) have agreed to deepen collaboration aimed at transforming the country's intellectual property assets into tangible economic value , with a focus on commercialising research outputs, supporting innovators and expanding opportunities within the creative economy.

The commitment was made on Monday during a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Director-General of WIPO, Mr. Daren Tang, and senior government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking during the meeting, Shettima said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deliberately building an economy where ideas, innovation and creativity would be protected, commercialised and converted into wealth.

He said Nigeria's ambition was to establish an intellectual property ecosystem that benefits inventors, investors, researchers, entrepreneurs, artists and industrialists alike. Our ambition is unmistakable. We seek to build an intellectual property system that serves the inventor and the investor, the researcher and the entrepreneur, the artiste and the industrialist, the farmer and the software engineer, the Vice President said.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima welcomed WIPO's decision to establish an office in Abuja, describing it as a significant milestone for the country and the continent. The office, he noted, is the first WIPO office in Sub-Saharan Africa and one of only seven such offices globally.

According to him, the development comes at a time when Nigeria is implementing major reforms to strengthen its intellectual property framework and unlock new economic opportunities. He recalled that the Federal Executive Council approved the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in November 2025, providing the country with its first comprehensive framework for the development, protection, promotion, management and commercialisation of intellectual property.

The Vice President said the policy aligns with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to expand economic opportunities, attract investment, create jobs and position Nigeria for long-term prosperity. The countries that will lead this century are those able to create, protect, commercialise and scale intellectual assets, he said. Shettima expressed optimism that stronger collaboration with WIPO would result in enhanced technical cooperation, institutional support, capacity building and practical pathways for the commercialisation of Nigerian creativity and research.

Shettima also pushes for deeper Nigeria-Benin ties. He added that Nigeria remained committed to innovation-driven diplomacy and to supporting WIPO's mission of creating a balanced and effective international intellectual property system. The Vice President also directed the Ministers of Justice, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Culture, Arts and Creative Economy to develop a roadmap for deeper engagement between Nigeria and WIPO.

Earlier, WIPO Director-General Daren Tang said his visit to Nigeria was informed by two landmark developments-the inauguration of WIPO's Abuja office and the launch of Nigeria's National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy. Tang described the opening of the Abuja office as a demonstration of the strategic importance WIPO places on Nigeria and its growing innovation ecosystem. He said Nigerian entrepreneurs, innovators and creators were increasingly shaping global conversations around intellectual property and serving as examples for other countries across Africa.

The WIPO chief congratulated the Tinubu administration for introducing the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy, expressing confidence that it would serve as a catalyst for economic empowerment and employment generation. According to him, more than 3,000 Nigerian startups, including seven unicorn companies, are already attracting substantial investment, underscoring the growing importance of intellectual property in emerging economies.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the visit reflected the strengthening partnership between Nigeria and WIPO in developing a robust intellectual property ecosystem. He noted that Nigeria's expanding community of innovators, startups and technology-driven businesses required strong legal and institutional support to thrive.

Fagbemi said effective implementation of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy would promote innovation, facilitate technology transfer and position Nigeria as a leading intellectual property hub on the African continent. Also speaking, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said the creative sector remained central to the government's job creation agenda and assured WIPO of the ministry's full cooperation





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