WIMBIZ 25th Conference Urges African Women to Build Global-Scale Businesses

At WIMBIZ 25, African women entrepreneurs were called to move beyond visibility and small‑scale operations, creating wealth and expanding Africa's influence in the global market.

At the 25th Annual WIMBIZ Conference held in Lagos on 12‑13 September, African women entrepreneurs and business leaders received a clarion call to shift from visibility and small‑scale enterprise to building sustainable, globally competitive businesses that generate wealth and strengthen Africa's position on the world stage.

Conference Theme and Core Message

The two‑day event, titled "Rooted, Rising, Ready: Born in Africa, Built for the World," convened policymakers, corporate executives, innovators and professionals to explore opportunities for women in leadership, investment, innovation and global business. Chairman of the WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, Ebisan Akisanya, opened the ceremony by emphasizing collaboration among women and challenging the stereotype that women cannot support one another. "Collaboration should be our strength, not our weakness," Akisanya said, urging participants to work together toward collective growth.

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Conference Chairperson Bennedikter Molokwu reiterated WIMBIZ's founding mission, describing the organisation as a community whose power lies in its roots, relationships and shared commitment to women's advancement. She added that leadership must be measured by the opportunities one creates for others, not just personal accolades.

Leadership Speeches and African Economic Potential

In a fireside chat moderated by Chief Executive Officer of EnergyInc Advisors, Rolake Akinkugbe‑Filani, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, challenged entrepreneurs to embrace ambitious business ideas that capture Africa's expanding opportunities. "The world needs what Africa has; our responsibility is to ensure that as we meet the need, Africa captures most of the value," Dangote said. He urged attendees to think beyond small‑scale ambitions, stressing that bold decisions and long‑term vision are essential for success.

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Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat added a government perspective, declaring that while the world depends on Africa's resources, the continent also needs what women are building. He called women's contributions essential to Africa's development and called for policies that support their growth.

Challenges Facing Female‑Led Enterprises

A plenary session titled "Where Is Africa's Female‑Led Unicorn, and Why Haven't We Built It?" examined why the continent has yet to produce more globally competitive female‑led businesses. Managing Partner of Alitheia Capital, Tokunboh Ishmael, observed that Africa does not lack successful women entrepreneurs; instead, stronger systems are required to support their scaling. The discussion also featured Group Chief Executive Officer of Cray, Olalekan Olude, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OmniRetail, Deepankar Rustagi, who highlighted financing, collaboration, business structures, and a deep understanding of scaling fundamentals.

In the Capital Room, finance and investment professionals explored how women‑led firms could become investment‑ready. Sessions covered business governance, financial preparedness, and strategic positioning to attract capital and expand operations. A debate titled "Fund It or Mentor It" weighed the importance of finance against mentorship. While the "Fund It" team won, participants agreed that funding, mentorship, strong business structures, and professional networks all contribute to enterprise sustainability.

Emerging Opportunities and Next Steps

Beyond finance, the conference examined emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, the green economy and creative entrepreneurship. During a session on artificial intelligence, Founder of Agile Metamor46, Bunmi Adekeye, urged women to adopt technological change and develop new skills to stay competitive. She warned that professionals who fail to understand and adopt emerging technologies risk falling behind those who use them to improve productivity and performance.

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Panels on Africa's green economy, featuring Affiong Williams and Oluyemisi Iranloye, encouraged entrepreneurs to identify problems worth solving, start with manageable business models, and continuously refine their approaches to maintain sustainability and attract investment.

In closing, the conference reinforced the message that African women must move beyond visibility, invest in scalable growth, and take their rightful place in the continent's evolving economic narrative.