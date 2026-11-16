Wike Inaugurates FCT APC Campaign Council, Sets 2027 Target Against Opposition

Nyesom Wike inaugurated the FCT APC Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition in Abuja, directing members to secure overwhelming victory for Tinubu in 2027 and deny opposition parties 25 percent of FCT votes.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the FCT APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Rainbow Coalition in Abuja, directing members to secure an overwhelming victory for President Bola Tinubu and the party's National Assembly candidates in the 2027 general election.

Wike gave the charge on Monday at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where he urged campaign officials to intensify grassroots mobilisation and take the achievements of the Tinubu administration to residents across the six area councils. The minister, who coordinates the FCT Presidential Campaign Council, specifically challenged members to ensure that opposition parties, particularly the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, fail to secure 25 percent of the votes in the FCT in the January 16, 2027 election.

Also read Wike Tells APC Campaign Council to Block Opposition 25% Vote in FCT

He warned the party not to take the electorate's support for granted despite what he described as the achievements of President Tinubu's administration. He said failure to deliver victory for the president and other endorsed candidates was not an option. Wike urged campaign officials to move beyond conventional political rallies and engage directly with residents, indigenous communities, business operators, market associations, youth groups and other stakeholders, particularly in satellite towns and underserved communities.

He said, Don't concentrate your campaign on just one area or assume you have arrived. Let every ordinary person know. Move into the nooks and crannies of the Area Councils. Go to the suburbs, go to the markets, talk to the age grades, area communities, non-indigenes and their associations.

The minister directed members to establish grassroots committees in communities and area councils to work in synergy with elected political leaders and ensure effective coordination of the mobilisation exercise across the territory. Wike hinged the APC's campaign strategy on what he described as unprecedented achievements of the Tinubu administration in infrastructure development, institutional reforms and political inclusion in the FCT.

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Wike Cites Unprecedented FCT Administrative Achievements

He said that 50 years after Abuja was created in 1976, Tinubu became the first president to ensure that the FCT was represented at the Federal Executive Council, giving the territory a voice in the formulation of national policies and decisions. According to him, the development demonstrated that the FCT was no longer being treated merely as the nation's administrative capital but as an integral part of the country's governance structure.

The minister also identified the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of a Head of Service and the elevation of FCT civil servants to permanent secretary positions as significant achievements of the Tinubu administration. He cited the creation of the Mandate Secretariats for Women Affairs and Youth Development as evidence of the administration's commitment to broadening political participation and giving women and young people greater access to governance.

On financial administration, Wike said the removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account arrangement had given the territory greater financial flexibility to access loans and mobilise resources for infrastructure development across the city centre and satellite communities. He also identified the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy as another major achievement, claiming that fewer than 8,000 certificates were issued between 1999 and 2023, compared with more than 20,000 issued under the Tinubu administration between 2023 and 2026.

Tinubu Administration Land Records Outpace Previous Governments

He queried, How can governments from 1999 to 2023 sign only about 8,000 C of Os, while the government of 2023 to 2026, in three years, has signed over 20,000? How? Wike said the reforms and infrastructure projects provided the campaign council with sufficient evidence to convince voters to support the president's re-election bid. He promised that more projects would be commissioned across the FCT before December 15.

The minister also said he had asked former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and his political associates to organise a rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Rivers State, insisting that the turnout would demonstrate the difference between genuine political support and hired crowds. Turning to the opposition, Wike criticised political leaders challenging the APC's electoral prospects, particularly over the size of crowds at its political rallies. He declared that the FCT belonged politically to the APC.

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He urged supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and law-abiding throughout the campaign. He accused opposition politicians of attempting to create political tension and advised APC supporters not to allow themselves to be provoked into violence. The minister called on residents, particularly women and young people, to support Tinubu, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections. He also urged them to support the proposed University of Science and Technology, Abuja.

APC Chairman Praises Wike Infrastructure Projects

Earlier, the FCT APC Chairman, Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, expressed confidence that the party would record an overwhelming victory for Tinubu and its National Assembly candidates in the forthcoming elections. Yamawo said the infrastructure transformation under Wike's leadership had become a major political advantage for the APC, adding that completed and ongoing projects had strengthened public confidence in the administration. He told the minister, Your projects have already become our strongest campaign message.

The goodwill and confidence you have earned among our people, both indigenes and residents of the FCT, are exceptional. Yamawo commended the Rainbow Coalition for bringing together different political interests, saying the alliance would strengthen the party's mobilisation machinery across the six area councils. He urged members to maintain unity and effective coordination.

PDP Leader Endorses APC Coordination Under Coalition

Also speaking, the FCT PDP Chairman, Ismaila Mohammed Dogara, expressed confidence that political leaders and stakeholders in the territory had the capacity to mobilise support for Tinubu and other endorsed candidates, even in Wike's absence. Dogara commended the minister for building a political structure capable of sustaining mobilisation and coordinating electoral activities without his physical presence. He described the cooperation between APC and PDP leaders under the Rainbow Coalition as a significant political development.

He said, Even if you are not in the FCT, our executive chairman does not allow any space, not even for one minute, before taking it from where you stopped. That shows that on the faithful day of the election, if the Honourable Minister is not in the FCT, those leaders are ready and capable of delivering Mr President, Senator Philip Aduda, Tanimu and others.

Dogara expressed confidence that members of the coalition would deliver the endorsed candidates, describing the alliance as one that would translate into electoral victory for the ruling party in the territory.