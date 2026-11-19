Lere Olayinka, aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has defended the reduction of the University of Abuja's land from 11,824.04 to 4,685 hectares, stating the university has utilised only 1,426.67 hectares in 38 years. He cautioned workers' unions against irresponsible agitation and dismissed allegations that Wike forged a 2016 committee report.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the reduction of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) land from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

He said the university has utilised only 1,426.67 hectares in 38 years. Olayinka cautioned workers' unions at UNIABUJA against what he described as irresponsible agitation over the land reduction. He said unionism and activism should not be used as a licence for reckless conduct, urging the unions to exercise restraint.

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Olayinka Dismisses Forgery Allegations

In a statement issued on Thursday, Olayinka dismissed allegations by the university's Joint Action Committee (JAC) that Wike forged the 2016 report of a joint committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and UNIABUJA on Land and Sundry Issues. He described the allegation as reckless and irresponsible. He specifically faulted the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Sylvanus Ugoh, and other union leaders over the allegations.

He said their remarks were unbecoming of people in an academic environment expected to produce future leaders. Olayinka explained that the 2016 committee was established by then FCT Minister Mohammed Musa Bello. He said another committee was constituted on December 17, 2020, after university management visited the FCT Minister on October 13, 2020.

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According to him, the December 2020 committee recommended that the university retain about 1,922.66 hectares, while the remaining land should be planned for compatible uses, including institutional and research districts. The committee considered the National Universities Commission's provision of 100 hectares as the recommended size for a university campus. Olayinka said the committee also considered the need to address the persistent expansion of settlements within the university's land.

Committee Recommends Reduced Land Size

Quoting the committee's report, he said, "The committee is of the view that the recommended land size for the main campus is adequate for any campus development, including University demonstration farms and other auxiliary uses.

" He added that the committee believed the recommendation would prevent further village encroachment and reduce the cost and challenges associated with removing illegal settlements. The committee found that villages had already occupied 805.7 hectares of the original land, while the Nigerian Army Welfare Limited Guarantee Housing Estate occupied 9.91 hectares. About 500 hectares had also been approved for a main sewage treatment plant.

Olayinka recalled that the issues presented by the university to the 2016 committee included the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy for its main and mini campuses, properties in Kado and Jahi districts, illegal settlements within the main campus, and the re-issuance of title documents for the mini campus, which reportedly got burnt during the 1994 students' uprising. He questioned the workers' unions' involvement in the land dispute, arguing that their primary responsibility should be the welfare of their members.

He said, "It is also not the duty of any workers' union to be involved in the allocation of land to a university by the government, most importantly, a university owned by the government.

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Government Claims Ownership Authority

" Olayinka further argued that the government, being the owner of both the university and the land, had the authority to determine the extent of land required by the institution. He stated, "The government owns the university. The government owns the land. The meddlesome interlopers acting under this Joint Action Committee are workers and students employed or admitted by the university.

" He maintained that the FCT Minister had the statutory authority to administer land in the territory under the Land Use Act of 1978, insisting that he did not require a committee report to exercise his powers. "In exercising his powers under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Capital L5, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, the FCT Minister does not even require any committee report," he said.

Questions Over Land Utilization Efficiency

The aide further questioned the university's utilisation of its original land allocation, noting that only 49.56 hectares had been used for staff quarters. He asked, "After existing for 38 years, UNIABUJA has only utilised 1,426.67 hectares of land, with 49.56 hectares used for staff quarters. What then is the need for over 11,000 hectares of land when less than 1,500 hectares were utilised in 38 years?

" He also challenged the university's position on the land, questioning why portions of the original allocation had been given to individuals and corporate organisations, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if the entire land was indispensable to its operations. He asked, "If the university so needs the land, why did it allocate part of it to individuals and corporate organisations, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission?

" Olayinka also questioned whether the children of some union leaders attended universities built on more than 100 hectares, noting that some of them reportedly patronised private universities. He described the unions' protest as misplaced, adding that it was strange for university workers to focus on land allocation when academic institutions worldwide were increasingly embracing virtual learning and digital operations. The controversy followed the reduction of the University of Abuja's original land allocation from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

The university's workers, under the Joint Action Committee, have opposed the decision and called for its reversal, while also alleging that the official documents used to justify the government's position are not authentic.