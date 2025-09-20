Wike's Aide Accuses Sowore of Deception and Mind Games, Dismisses Assassination Claims

Lere Olayinka, media aide to Nigeria's FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, slams Omoyele Sowore, accusing him of fabricating assassination plots and using mind games to distract from his alleged fraudulent activities. The statement refutes Sowore's claims against President Tinubu and Minister Wike, while leveling accusations of corruption, blackmail, and exploitation.

Lere Olayinka , the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike , issued a strong rebuke against Omoyele Sowore , accusing him of employing manipulative tactics and mind games to perpetuate alleged fraudulent activities. The statement, released on Saturday, was a direct response to Sowore's accusation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister Wike were plotting to assassinate him.

Olayinka dismissed this claim as a fabrication, labeling it as one of Sowore's recurring attempts to sustain his perceived fraudulent lifestyle. The media aide urged Sowore to focus on his ongoing criminal trial and to provide concrete evidence supporting his allegations against President Tinubu, emphasizing the lack of credible evidence to substantiate the claims. \Olayinka's statement delved into specific allegations of corruption against Sowore, citing his alleged involvement in selling the African Action Congress, AAC, governorship ticket in Rivers State for a substantial sum of $3 million. He also accused Sowore of misappropriating funds intended for the EndSARS movement. Olayinka posited that any potential threats to Sowore's life were likely stemming from individuals he had previously defrauded or blackmailed, and not from President Tinubu or Minister Wike, suggesting that Sowore’s accusations were a desperate measure aimed at diverting attention from the serious charges against him. The statement further highlighted Sowore's alleged exploitation of his online platform, SaharaReporters, to blackmail and extort money from various individuals, while simultaneously neglecting the welfare of his own staff. This narrative paints a picture of Sowore as someone who operates with a consistent pattern of deception and manipulation, using his platform as a tool for personal gain while leaving a trail of victims in his wake. Olayinka's rebuttal aimed to dismantle Sowore’s credibility by exposing what he believes to be a pattern of fraudulent behavior. \Furthermore, Olayinka dismissed Sowore's accusations regarding Minister Wike's alleged property acquisitions in the United States, suggesting these claims were irrelevant to the core issues and charges against Sowore. He argued that these types of accusations were a smokescreen, designed to distract from the underlying corruption and falsehood charges against him. He questioned the relevance of such claims to his defense and suggested that Sowore was attempting to obfuscate the facts surrounding his alleged fraudulent activities. The statement pointed out that Wike's wife was open about owning properties in the US, and such ownership, whether through inheritance or purchase, is not illegal. In the statement, Olayinka also pointed out what he called Sowore’s deceit in soliciting funds from foreign donors under false pretenses, comparing his behavior to “Yahoo Yahoo.” The concluding remarks portrayed Sowore’s recent actions as the desperate final attempts of someone facing imminent consequences for their alleged actions. The response from Olayinka sought to frame the situation by painting Sowore as someone who attempts to deflect from accountability through diversionary tactics and unfounded accusations





