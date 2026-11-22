FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says denying President Bola Tinubu a second term in 2027 could undermine economic reforms and stability, speaking at a church thanksgiving in Rivers State.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerians to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027, warning that denying him a second term could undermine the gains of his administration's economic reforms and jeopardise efforts to stabilise the country.

Wike said although the removal of the fuel subsidy had initially imposed difficulties on Nigerians, the policy and other reforms required time to yield the desired benefits. He insisted that Tinubu should be allowed to consolidate the foundation he had laid for economic recovery and prosperity.

Also read Cross River Senator Urges Re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 for State Prosperity

Wike Praises Tinubu As Courageous Leader

He spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving and dedication service at St Peter's Anglican Church, Rumueprikom, his hometown in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council was dedicated ahead of the 2027 general elections. The minister, who disclosed that the coalition's campaigns would commence on November 23, described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose decisions, though difficult, were necessary to prevent the country from collapsing.

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He said, This country was on the verge of collapse. On the verge of collapse. But by the grace of God, He gave us somebody who is courageous. Wike cited improvements in the university system, particularly the relative reduction in industrial disputes over unpaid entitlements, as evidence of the administration's interventions.

He also recalled the difficulties pensioners previously experienced in accessing their payments, arguing that the President had taken necessary decisions to address longstanding challenges. On the removal of the fuel subsidy, the minister acknowledged that the policy had brought some disadvantages but maintained that the difficulties were temporary and that the country needed continuity to consolidate the reforms. He said, Now, in doing that, there must be some disadvantages. And that's why they say these disadvantages will be temporarily seen.

Nyesom Wike Calls For Cross Religious Support

As he has laid his foundation, now it's time for prosperity. If we don't re-elect him, then it will be difficult to stabilise what he has done. The former Rivers State governor called on Nigerians across religious divides to support Tinubu's re-election, saying the campaign would seek votes from Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers. He said, I am not a native doctor but I need their votes now.

I need everybody's votes because I know they are registered voters. Wike added, The Muslims, I need their votes too. The Christians like you, we need your votes. He also defended the Tinubu administration against allegations of religious imbalance in political appointments, claiming that Christians had received significant opportunities under the current government.

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He said, Since Nigeria was created, we have never had the kind of appointments that are going on in this country now. The minister urged Nigerians to participate actively in the 2027 elections, warning that abstaining from voting would not shield citizens from the consequences of electoral outcomes. He said, If you don't participate, and you have a bad leader, it will also affect you.

Minister Urges Support For Rivers APC Candidate

Turning to the Rivers State governorship election, Wike urged residents to support the All Progressives Congress candidate, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, describing him as a son of the soil. He said the dedication of the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council was consistent with the group's tradition of committing its political activities to God before commencing campaigns.

Expressing confidence that the forthcoming campaign would be peaceful, the minister said, Just as we have never had crisis before, I believe we will also not have crisis in this period. Wike also pledged continued support for the church, announcing a donation of N100m on behalf of the Rainbow Coalition, his friends and associates.

He described the contribution as a demonstration of their commitment to supporting the church and called on religious leaders to reciprocate through prayers, while urging members of the congregation to support the coalition at the polls. Among the political leaders present at the service were the APC governorship candidate, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; and other members of the Rainbow Coalition.