Wike Pledges N10 Million to Each FCT Councillor Who Delivers Ward for Tinubu

Nyesom Wike promised N10 million to each of the 62 FCT councillors who deliver their wards for Tinubu in the 2027 elections, at a Kwali meeting.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has promised 10 million naira to every councillor who delivers their political ward to President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections. The pledge was made on Monday during a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting in Kwali Area Council, which was attended by traditional rulers, political stakeholders and residents.

The minister framed the offer as part of a wider effort to build a political coalition behind Tinubu's re-election bid. His remarks combined electoral mobilisation with a set of claimed reforms in the territory's civil service, its finances and its representation in the National Assembly.

Also read Wike Urges FCT Residents to Support Tinubu's Re-Election Bid

Councillor Incentive Tied to 2027 Ward Delivery

Wike proposed that each of the 62 councillors representing the 62 electoral wards of the Federal Capital Territory would receive N10 million for delivering their wards for Tinubu's re-election. The arrangement was presented as a proposal, not an existing payment scheme.

The minister said the reward was intended to strengthen the political coalition working towards Tinubu's re-election. He argued that councillors were strategically positioned to mobilise voters because of their direct connection with communities, and he urged them to engage youths, traditional leaders and other influential stakeholders in their wards.

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Wike insisted that effective political mobilisation must begin at the grassroots. He framed the councillors as the first point of contact between the political structure and ordinary residents, and presented their ward-level work as the foundation for the broader campaign.

Civil Service Reforms and FCT Representation Debate

Wike said the implementation of the civil service autonomy law enacted in 2008 had produced major institutional changes in the FCT civil service. He credited the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission and the appointment of an indigenous Head of Service with opening opportunities for FCT indigenes to gain employment and reach top positions in the public service.

The minister also disclosed that the FCT had been removed from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). He said the change would strengthen the territory's financial independence and improve its capacity to meet its developmental obligations.

On representation, Wike called for constitutional reforms to address what he described as an imbalance between the territory's population and its representation in the National Assembly. He noted that the FCT has an estimated population of between six and seven million people but is represented by only one senator and three members of the House of Representatives, while some states with smaller populations enjoy greater legislative representation.

Wike clarified that his position should not be read as an outright demand for the creation of a state. He argued that the FCT deserved a stronger voice in national decision-making. He also advocated greater participation of women in political appointments and governance, stressing that promoting female representation should not come at the expense of men.

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Chairmen Remuneration and Infrastructure Oversight

Wike said he would direct the Permanent Secretary to investigate disparities in the remuneration of area council councillors and to explore possible solutions. The concerns were raised by councillors and the minister acknowledged them publicly at the meeting.

He challenged area council chairmen to remain accessible to their constituents and to ensure that governance produced tangible improvements in residents' lives. Drawing on his experience as a former local government chairman and as leader of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Wike said effective leadership required constant interaction with the people and a clear understanding of their needs.

The minister commended the six area council chairmen for maintaining cooperation despite their different political affiliations. He argued that party differences should not undermine collective efforts to promote development, and maintained that political parties should provide platforms for good governance rather than become barriers to cooperation among elected officials.

On infrastructure, Wike expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of a contractor handling a road project around Kwali. He warned that the contract could be revoked or reassigned if the contractor failed to demonstrate the capacity to complete the project. He also assured the chairmen of Abaji and Kuje Area Councils that concerns raised over road and bridge projects in their areas would receive attention.