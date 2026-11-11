Wike N10 Million Councillor Reward Draws Calls for INEC Prosecution

Calls for prosecution grow after the FCT minister pledged N10 million to councillors who deliver wards to the APC in 2027. Critics cite vote-buying concerns under the Electoral Act.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is facing demands for prosecution after promising N10 million to each councillor who delivers their ward to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission has been urged to act against the minister, with critics arguing that the pledge amounts to vote-buying under the Electoral Act.

The demand was made by Okonkwo, who said in a post on X on Wednesday that INEC must take action against Wike. The call came from the camp of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, which argues that the offer breaches Section 125 of the Electoral Act.

Also read FCT Minister Wike Defends 10 Million Naira Reward for Councillors as Political Incentive, Not Vote-Buying

Wike Defends the N10 Million Councillor Reward Plan

Wike has rejected claims that his offer is vote-buying, saying the N10 million is an incentive for political mobilisation and hard work. He made the announcement on Monday during a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders meeting in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, where he urged councillors to mobilise support for the president.

At the meeting, which was attended by traditional rulers, political stakeholders and residents, Wike said any councillor who delivers their ward would receive N10 million. He told councillors to meet their leaders, youth groups and associations, and to deliver their wards to the president.

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Speaking on Tuesday during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja, Wike said he never told councillors to take money and buy votes. He said he asked them to work, show commitment and demonstrate that they meant what they were promising, and that rewards would follow only after a win.

Wike compared the proposed payment to the houses and other benefits promised to athletes who win international competitions. He questioned why similar incentives in politics should automatically be treated as bribery, and he accused some sections of the media of failing to separate legitimate rewards from vote-buying.

Okonkwo Argues the Reward Breaches Section 125

Okonkwo argued that the N10 million offer to every councillor who delivers a ward is vote-buying and falls under the offence of bribery in Section 125 of the Electoral Act. He said the payment is linked directly to electoral outcomes, which he considers the core problem with the pledge.

Okonkwo warned that if INEC failed to prosecute Wike, the commission would effectively be admitting that it had sold the 2027 general election to the highest bidder. He placed the responsibility for the next step squarely on the electoral body rather than on the minister.

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Wike has maintained that the criticism stems from confusion between rewards and bribes. He argued that political parties and candidates routinely spend heavily on campaign advertisements without attracting similar scrutiny, and he challenged journalists to draw a clear line between inducements aimed at voters and rewards promised to mobilisers for reaching set targets.

INEC and Other Authorities May Examine the Pledge

Festus Okoye, a former National Commissioner of INEC, said the commission, the police and other law enforcement agencies could initiate an investigation into the N10 million pledge ahead of the 2027 general elections. He said the absence of action by INEC would not stop individuals or other relevant authorities from raising concerns if an electoral offence was suspected.

Okoye added that the state could also act if an offence had been committed, and that law enforcement agencies could investigate where they believed there were grounds to suspect a violation. As of the reports available, INEC had not announced a formal investigation into Wike's pledge, and the minister has continued to insist that his offer is lawful.