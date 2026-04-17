Wike: Electoral Victory Essential for True Opposition Status

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that winning elections is the sole criterion for a political group to be recognized as a genuine opposition party. Speaking during a visit to the PDP national secretariat, Wike emphasized that political credibility is forged at the ballot box. He also reaffirmed his support for the PDP's new National Working Committee and urged them to focus on reconciliation and rebuilding unity within the party.

Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has articulated a stringent definition of what constitutes a genuine opposition party , asserting that electoral victory is the sole prerequisite. Speaking at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja during a visit to the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC), Wike unequivocally stated that credibility in the political opposition is a currency earned through successful participation in elections, rather than through mere pronouncements or the formation of political alliances.

He elaborated on this point, remarking, You cannot become an opposition party without winning an election. Those who say they are leading the opposition have not contested any election successfully. This assertion underscores his belief that the true measure of a party's political standing and relevance within a democratic framework is its ability to secure votes and win contests at the ballot box. He stressed that any claim to leadership of the opposition without this fundamental electoral achievement lacks substantive foundation.

The Minister’s visit served a dual purpose: to articulate his perspective on political opposition and to reaffirm his unwavering support for the current PDP leadership. He explicitly stated that his presence was a demonstration of solidarity with the new NWC as the party embarks on a critical journey of recovery from internal discord and strives to regain its footing. Wike pledged his loyalty to the National Working Committee, highlighting his commitment to contributing to the party's revitalization efforts.

He acknowledged the existence of internal strife within the PDP, describing it as a crisis that the party is actively working to overcome. He emphasized that the path to rebuilding unity and stability within the PDP will necessitate considerable hard work and personal sacrifice from all stakeholders. Moving forward, Wike offered specific counsel to the PDP leadership, urging them to prioritize reconciliation as a cornerstone of their strategy.

He particularly advised the leadership to extend an olive branch to former members who have since departed the party, noting that a significant number still harbor a desire to return. His guidance was direct: Reach out to them. Most are concerned about opportunities, including tickets. You know what to do. This suggests a pragmatic approach to re-engaging disaffected members by addressing their concerns, particularly regarding electoral prospects.

Furthermore, Wike encouraged the PDP leadership to maintain a steadfast focus amidst the ongoing political and legal challenges the party faces. He expressed profound confidence in the PDP's future, citing recent legal victories in the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal as evidence of the party's resilience and the divine favor he believes will continue to guide them. His closing remarks to the leadership were: We have defeated them at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The same God will see us through. Stay focused and work as a team.

This sentiment encapsulates his faith in the party's ability to overcome adversities through unity and perseverance. In his response, the PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, conveyed the commitment of the new leadership to a comprehensive repositioning of the party. He indicated that their primary objective is to rebuild public trust and confidence, with the ultimate aim of achieving success in future electoral contests.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nyesom Wike Opposition Party Electoral Victory Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Political Credibility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wike warns contractors, insists on June deadline as FCT targets Tinubu’s anniversary for projects commissi ...Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday issued a stern warning to contractors handling key infrastructure projects across Abuja, insisting that agreed timelines, particularly for projects slated for inauguration during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third anniversary must be strictly adhered to.

Read more »

FCT satellite towns benefiting from Tinubu’s administration — WikeMr Wike said the government was also addressing health infrastructure gaps by rehabilitating several health facilities across the territory.

Read more »

PDP Approved Wike's Ministerial Appointment, APC Chairman ClaimsAPC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda states that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially sanctioned Nyesom Wike's appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Bola Tinubu's administration, drawing parallels with past cross-party appointments and asserting that Wike obtained PDP approval before accepting the role.

Read more »

Wike-Backed PDP Faction Speaks on Merger With ADC Ahead of 2027 ElectionsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

“He is a Serial Loser, Will Recontest in 2031” — FCT Minister Wike Slams AtikuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Wike Brands Atiku Abubakar 'Serial Contestant and Loser' Amidst Political BarbsFederal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has launched a stinging critique of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, labeling him a perpetual candidate who has consistently failed to secure the presidency. Wike's remarks come in response to Abubakar's recent pronouncements on the nation's condition and his aspirations for the 2027 elections, dismissing them as the pronouncements of a seasoned but unsuccessful politician. The FCT Minister also defended the current administration, challenging Abubakar's negative assessments and highlighting perceived progress under President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »