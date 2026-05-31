Wike Dismisses Claims of Rainbow Coalition Endorsing 2027 Governorship Candidate in Rivers State

Minister Nyesom Wike clarifies that the Rainbow Coalition has not yet chosen a governorship candidate for 2027, only backing President Tinubu. He urges unity and warns against premature celebrations.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , has firmly dismissed reports suggesting that the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State has already endorsed a candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Speaking on Saturday at a luncheon for candidates of the coalition in Port Harcourt, Wike stated that the political alliance has only reached a consensus on supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that no decision has been made regarding the state's next governor. He said, 'The Rainbow Coalition, we have not chosen who will be the governor of Rivers State. But we have party candidates who have emerged under the Rainbow Coalition.

' The FCT Minister cautioned aspirants and their supporters against celebrating prematurely, saying such claims could create a misleading impression about the coalition's position and his role as a member of the People's Democratic Party. According to him, the coalition remains a broad-based political platform comprising members of the All Progressives Congress, People's Democratic Party, Labour Party, and Action Alliance.

Wike noted that all candidates who have emerged from the participating parties remain eligible for consideration, adding that the coalition's leadership would collectively determine its eventual position ahead of the election. He urged members of the various political blocs to continue mobilizing at the grassroots level until a formal decision is reached.

The minister also criticized what he described as years of negative publicity surrounding Rivers politics, accusing some activists, commentators, and media organizations of benefiting from political instability in the state. According to Wike, the Rainbow Coalition was created to foster unity and development across Rivers State, regardless of political affiliation. He emphasized, 'God said no, we must come together as a people, irrespective of our political leanings.

What is important is that we must talk about the development of our state. We must talk about the unity of our state.

' Wike further took a swipe at smaller political parties, including the African Democratic Congress, arguing that political rhetoric and defections alone do not translate into electoral strength. He maintained that only the APC, PDP, and Labour Party have demonstrated the organizational capacity and experience required to successfully contest elections on a national scale. In a stern warning to other state governors, Wike said, 'If you interfere in Rivers politics you are looking for trouble.

' He reiterated that the coalition is a platform for unity and progress, not for premature endorsements or internal conflicts. The Rainbow Coalition has been a subject of intense debate since its inception, with critics questioning its sustainability and motives.

However, Wike maintained that the coalition is a testament to the political maturity of Rivers State, where leaders from different parties can come together for the common good. He dismissed allegations that the coalition is a vehicle for his personal ambitions, reiterating that his focus remains on his duties as FCT Minister and on supporting President Tinubu's agenda. The minister also addressed concerns about the coalition's impact on the PDP, his party of primary affiliation.

He argued that the coalition does not undermine the PDP but rather strengthens the democratic process by encouraging collaboration across party lines. Wike praised the candidates who have emerged from the coalition's efforts, noting that they represent the best interests of the people. He urged them to focus on issue-based campaigns and avoid personal attacks that could polarize the electorate.

The event was attended by various political leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society groups, all of whom echoed Wike's call for unity. Moving forward, the coalition plans to hold town hall meetings and consultations to refine its agenda for the 2027 elections. Wike concluded by reiterating that the decision on the governorship candidate will be made collectively and transparently, ensuring that the will of the people is respected.

His remarks come amidst widespread speculation about the political alignments in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections, with various groups positioning themselves for the race. Wike's clarification aims to set the record straight and prevent confusion among supporters and opponents alike. He called on all stakeholders to focus on the development of the state rather than divisive politics. The Rainbow Coalition, formed earlier this year, brings together diverse political actors to promote stability and good governance in Rivers State.

Its ultimate goal, according to Wike, is to ensure that the state continues to thrive under a leadership that prioritizes the welfare of its people





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Rivers State Rainbow Coalition Nyesom Wike 2027 Governorship Political Alliance

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