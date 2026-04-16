Wike Brands Atiku Abubakar 'Serial Contestant and Loser' Amidst Political Barbs

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has launched a stinging critique of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, labeling him a perpetual candidate who has consistently failed to secure the presidency. Wike's remarks come in response to Abubakar's recent pronouncements on the nation's condition and his aspirations for the 2027 elections, dismissing them as the pronouncements of a seasoned but unsuccessful politician. The FCT Minister also defended the current administration, challenging Abubakar's negative assessments and highlighting perceived progress under President Bola Tinubu.

Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has delivered a sharp and dismissive appraisal of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar , characterizing him as a 'serial contestant and loser.' This pointed commentary follows recent statements made by Abubakar concerning the current state of Nigeria and his intentions for the upcoming 2027 general election, which he has indicated will be his final bid for the nation's highest office.

Abubakar's political journey has seen him contest for the presidency on multiple occasions, appearing on the ballot as a presidential candidate in 2007, 2019, and 2023. His aspiration to run again in 2027, when he will be 81 years old, has drawn significant attention, with some observers noting that by the 2031 election cycle, he would be 84.

In his recent criticisms, Abubakar had also castigated President Bola Tinubu's administration, going as far as to label him the 'worst leader in the nation's history.' Wike, speaking in Abuja on Thursday, refuted Abubakar's assessment of the Tinubu government, asserting that the former Vice-President lacked honesty in his evaluation.

Wike's rebuttal was emphatic, stating, 'Atiku is a serial failure. He is a serial contestant and loser, and I am sure that in 2031, he will still contest.' He further challenged the notion that the current administration has achieved nothing positive. 'Nigerians would laugh at anyone making such a claim that nothing positive has been achieved,' Wike declared.

He specifically urged Abubakar to draw a comparison between the Federal Capital Territory as it stands today and its condition during his tenure as Vice-President. 'Can he honestly say the two are the same?' Wike posed, implying a stark contrast and significant improvement under the current leadership.

The FCT Minister emphasized that the administration would not be swayed or deterred by what he perceives as politically motivated attacks. He stressed the importance of continued governance and progress, irrespective of the approaching election season, suggesting that the focus must remain on the work of administration and development rather than succumbing to the pressures of electoral cycles.

This exchange highlights the deep-seated political rivalries and the robust, often acrimonious, debate that characterizes Nigerian politics, particularly in the lead-up to major electoral contests.





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