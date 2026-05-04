Wike Backs George Kelly for Rivers 2027 Governorship

Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, has endorsed Alabo George Kelly as his preferred candidate for the 2027 Rivers State governorship election, signaling a strategic move to maintain influence and potentially shift the state's political landscape. The endorsement follows a high-stakes meeting with key political and regional figures.

Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , has formally endorsed Alabo Dakorinama George Kelly as his preferred candidate for the Rivers State governorship election scheduled for 2027.

This significant political development positions George Kelly, a seasoned administrator with a strong background in infrastructure development – having previously served as the state’s Commissioner for Works – as a key contender in the upcoming race. Sources indicate that George Kelly is expected to contest the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, marking a potential shift in the state’s political landscape.

This endorsement is widely interpreted as a strategic maneuver by Wike to maintain his considerable influence in Rivers State even while holding a prominent position at the federal level in Abuja. The decision followed a crucial and confidential meeting convened in Port Harcourt on Monday, bringing together a diverse group of influential stakeholders.

The meeting’s attendees included not only established political figures but also prominent ex-militant leaders, Asari Dokubo and Ateke Tom, highlighting the extensive consultations undertaken by Wike and the robust network of support he is assembling for George Kelly’s campaign. The inclusion of these figures underscores Wike’s ability to mobilize both political and grassroots support, potentially creating a formidable force in the 2027 election. This is not George Kelly’s first attempt at securing the governorship.

He previously ran in the 2022 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), finishing as the runner-up to the current governor, Siminalayi Fubara. His past performance and established relationship with Wike suggest he possesses a deep understanding of the political structures and strategies that have been successful in Rivers State.

Wike’s choice of George Kelly is seen as a deliberate effort to select a dependable and experienced individual who can effectively continue and potentially expand upon the policies and initiatives implemented during his own tenure as governor. The endorsement signals a desire for continuity and stability in the state’s governance, with Wike seemingly prioritizing a candidate he trusts to uphold his legacy and advance his vision for Rivers State.

The move also suggests a potential realignment of political forces within the state, as George Kelly’s switch to the APC could disrupt the traditional dominance of the PDP. This shift could lead to a more competitive and dynamic political environment in the lead-up to the 2027 election. The implications of Wike’s endorsement extend beyond the immediate gubernatorial race.

It represents a significant power play within the regional political arena, demonstrating Wike’s continued relevance and influence even after assuming a federal appointment. His ability to rally support from diverse groups, including former militants and established politicians, showcases his political acumen and his capacity to navigate the complex dynamics of Rivers State politics. The upcoming campaign is expected to be fiercely contested, with the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, likely to mount a strong defense of his position.

The involvement of key figures like Asari Dokubo and Ateke Tom adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape, potentially influencing voter behavior and shaping the narrative of the election. George Kelly’s success will largely depend on his ability to capitalize on Wike’s endorsement, build a broad coalition of support, and effectively articulate a compelling vision for the future of Rivers State.

The 2027 governorship election is poised to be a pivotal moment in the state’s political history, with the outcome likely to have far-reaching consequences for its governance and development. The strategic alliance between Wike and George Kelly presents a formidable challenge to the existing political order and sets the stage for a potentially transformative election





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Nyesom Wike Alabo George Kelly Rivers State 2027 Election APC PDP Siminalayi Fubara Asari Dokubo Ateke Tom Federal Capital Territory

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