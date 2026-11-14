Wike and associates donate N100m to Port Harcourt church at monarch's funeral

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his friends donated N100 million to St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Mgbuogba Parish, Port Harcourt, during the funeral of Sir Edward Chinda, the late Eze Nyemenum I of Rumuokwuta, who died at 85.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his friends and associates have donated N100 million to St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Mgbuogba Parish, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The donation was made in honour of the late traditional ruler, Sir Edward Chinda, the Eze Nyemenum I of Rumuokwuta, who died at the age of 85. Wike announced the donation on Saturday during the funeral service for the monarch. He described Chinda as a humble, dependable and easy-going man whose contributions to his extended family were immeasurable. The funeral service attracted family members, traditional rulers, clergymen and political associates who gathered to pay their last respects.

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Wike Honors Family Pillar Chinda

The minister, who was related to the deceased through marriage to his aunt, said Chinda was a dependable family pillar who was always available whenever any member of the family needed his support. He said, There are in-laws, and there are in-laws. When he was alive, there was nothing that affected my family that he would not play a role in.

Wike added, In fact, I was surprised when I read that he was 85 years old because you would not know he was up to that age. He was very humble and easy-going. He recalled his political relationship with the late monarch during his campaign for the chairmanship of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, saying Chinda remained supportive and interested in his affairs.

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He also said he had spoken with the monarch during his illness and had hoped he would recover before news of his death reached him. Explaining the N100 million donation, Wike said it was in fulfilment of the late monarch's desire to participate in the church's annual harvest thanksgiving and ensure his group emerged first.

Donation Fulfills Harvest Thanksgiving Wish

Wike said, On behalf of all of us, our friends and associates who came here today, and in fulfilment of the harvest, the traditional ruler could not participate so that his group would take first and make him happy, we will support the church with N100 million. The minister also commended the church for its growth, noting that its present capacity was more than 20 times what he remembered during his last visit over two decades ago.

Earlier, in a sermon titled Life is Short Compared to Eternity, the Supervisor and Vicar of the church, Rev. Canon Gideon Genka, urged Christians to live with eternity in view. He stressed that human existence was fragile and unpredictable. Genka commended Wike for his peace efforts in Rivers State and his commitment to the welfare of his followers, describing him as a good leader.

Cleric Praises Chinda Humility Wisdom

He described the late Chinda as a distinguished traditional ruler, a committed servant of God and a man of peace. He said Chinda's humility, wisdom and dedication to the development of Rumuokwuta and humanity would remain indelible.