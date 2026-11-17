FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has approved the promotion of 7,714 workers, comprising 4,220 teachers and 3,494 other civil servants, after the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises. The commission also announced a pre-retirement workshop for 116 workers retiring in early 2027.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 7,714 workers in the FCT. The approval covers 4,220 teachers and 3,494 other civil servants.

The promotion followed the successful conclusion of the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission. The commission chairman, Emeka Ezeh, announced the development on Tuesday in a statement shared on X by the minister's media aide, Lere Olayinka. Ezeh said the approval was part of efforts by the Wike-led FCT Administration to boost workers' morale and improve efficiency in the public service.

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Wike Directs Clearance Of Promotion Arrears

He said the minister had directed the commission to clear all outstanding promotion arrears inherited by the administration and to ensure that eligible civil servants were promoted. Ezeh recalled that the minister had also approved a pardon for education officers who disrupted the 2025 promotion exercise, allowing them to participate in the 2026 exercise.

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You will also recall that the Minister approved that education officers who disrupted the 2025 promotion exercise be pardoned and allowed to participate in the 2026 exercise, he said. The Commission subsequently invited all 2025 and 2026 eligible education officers to participate in the just-concluded exercise. The commission chairman congratulated the successful candidates and urged them to reciprocate the gesture through commitment, dedication, and diligence in discharging their duties.

He also announced that the commission would hold its second pre-retirement workshop on December 16, 2026, for FCTA workers scheduled to retire between January 1 and March 31, 2027. The workshop is designed to prepare the workers for life outside the public service. A total of 116 FCTA workers are expected to retire within the first quarter of 2027.

Context Of Recent Promotion Exercises And Approval

The latest approval came months after Wike approved the promotion of 3,592 civil servants in July, following the successful completion of the 2025 promotion exercise. That approval came after the commission conducted promotion examinations for senior officers between July 1 and 3, while junior officers sat for theirs on July 10. In October, about began their 2026 promotion examinations following Wike's intervention, which allowed officers who could not participate in the 2025 exercise to take the test.

The earlier exercise for education officers had been disrupted, preventing some eligible workers from completing their examinations.