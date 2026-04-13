Wike Addresses Eagle Square Access Claims, Highlights Infrastructure Progress

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismisses claims of denied access to Eagle Square, clarifies facility management procedures, and announces infrastructure project timelines.

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Minister Nyesom Wike on Monday addressed claims regarding access to Eagle Square , asserting that no political party had been denied access, and furthermore, that no formal request for its use had been received. Wike categorically dismissed the allegations, stating his unawareness of any denial and questioning the specific party referenced. He suggested that such claims, particularly if originating from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), might be a tactic to garner public support. Wike emphasized the established procedure for accessing Eagle Square , a process that mandates the submission of a formal application through the Abuja Investments Company Limited, the designated body overseeing the facility’s management, alongside the payment of the stipulated fees. This clarification underscores the importance of adhering to the pre-defined guidelines for the use of government-owned venues. The Minister's remarks aimed to provide clarity and dispel any misconceptions regarding the allocation and usage of public spaces within the FCT .

Furthermore, the minister also provided clarification on the management of other public facilities within Abuja, specifically the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome. Wike clarified that this venue does not fall under the direct purview of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The Sports Commission manages its operations independently. Highlighting this distinction is crucial for understanding the responsibilities and procedures associated with each facility. Wike used the examples of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), mentioning that they had previously utilized both Eagle Square and the Stadium Velodrome, but they did so by adhering to the established protocol. The Minister affirmed that his administration adheres strictly to these rules, ensuring fair and equitable access to the facilities. He reiterated that no party will be denied access if they comply with the required procedures, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and adherence to due process. This policy ensures that all political parties have an equal opportunity to utilize the facilities, provided they fulfil the necessary requirements.

During an inspection of ongoing projects across Abuja, Minister Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress made, highlighting the expected completion timelines for key infrastructure developments. He stated that contractors had assured him of the completion of road works by May 15th, followed by the finalization of streetlight installations before the end of May. These statements indicate the government's commitment to delivering on infrastructure projects within the stipulated timelines. This also highlights the government's progress on improving the city's infrastructure. This includes improvements to the city's infrastructure, reflecting the administration's dedication to improving the quality of life for residents and enhancing the city's overall appeal. The inspection tour served as a platform for the Minister to assess the current state of ongoing projects and to address any challenges that might affect the timely completion of these essential infrastructure upgrades. The government’s proactive approach to infrastructure development demonstrates its focus on enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of the FCT. The dedication to infrastructure development is a key part of the government's promise to improve the FCT and also to provide a better quality of life for its citizens.





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