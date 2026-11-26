Nigeria Minister Wike criticizes Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi over past records while Kwara and Imo APCs reject his political offers for 2027.

Minister Nyesom Wike has intensified his public critique of senior opposition figures Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi while simultaneously rejecting offers to manage electoral campaigns in Imo and Kwara states ahead of the 2027 general elections. Wike accused Atiku of spending thirty-three years pursuing the presidency while overseeing the sale of one hundred and one public enterprises during his vice presidency. He further alleged that Amaechi mismanaged public funds during his eight-year tenure as Governor of Rivers state, citing irregularities in major infrastructure and health projects.

Wike Criticizes Atiku And Amaechi Records

Nyesom Wike explicitly described Atiku Abubakar as a politician who began his presidential ambitions in 1993 at the age of forty-seven. Wike noted that the former Vice President had contested under different political platforms throughout his long campaign. The minister linked this prolonged pursuit of power to Atiku's alleged responsibility for the controversial sale of one hundred and one public enterprises. He suggested that these actions occurred while Atiku served as Vice President under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, framing the sales as a significant point of contention for his political legacy.

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Allegations Against Rotimi Amaechi Administration

Turning his attention to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Wike detailed specific instances of alleged financial mismanagement during Amaechi's eight-year administration from 2007 to 2015. The minister cited the state's proposed specialist hospital and monorail project as examples of questionable expenditures. He also highlighted issues surrounding the state's fumigation programme and the sale of a gas turbine. Wike specifically noted that Amaechi's administration spent ten million dollars on mosquito control and fumigation, yet residents continued to suffer from mosquito bites and malaria, indicating a failure in resource allocation.

Kwara APC Rejects Wike Political Offer

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (ADC) in Kwara state dismissed Wike's recent remark that President Bola Tinubu should give him the state to deliver for the upcoming elections. Popoola Wasiu, the ADC State Publicity Secretary in Kwara, issued a statement in Ilorin describing the minister's comment as an insult to the people of Kwara. Wasiu insisted that the state was not a political property that could be handed over to any individual. The ADC also dismissed Wike's perceived political influence in the region, stating he had no electoral value there.

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Imo APC Denies Crisis And Wike Interest

In Gokana Local Council of Rivers, the minister claimed he had completed the mobilization work assigned to him in Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory. He stated that all adequate political machinery had been set in motion to deliver these areas for President Tinubu. Wike then asked to be assigned responsibility for Imo and Kwara, citing challenges faced by the APC in those states. However, Jones Onwuasoanya, the Imo APC publicity secretary, dismissed this offer, asserting that the party had no internal crisis requiring Wike's intervention.

Accusations Of Democratic Norm Violations

Onwuasoanya described Wike as a notorious political refugee and accused him of making the offer to portray President Tinubu as unpopular and reliant on external support. The Imo APC secretary criticized Wike's claim that he had already secured Rivers and the FCT for Tinubu more than fifty days before the elections. Onwuasoanya argued that this claim demonstrated an unwarranted disdain for democratic norms. He accused the minister of attempting to associate the APC with electoral practices that the party described as undemocratic, urging Nigerians to be wary of supporting such political ambitions.