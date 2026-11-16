Nigeria Approves Over N24 Billion in Waivers for 75 Healthcare Manufacturers

The Nigerian government approved more than N24 billion in waivers for 75 manufacturers between January 2025 and June 2026, as ten factories producing priority health products are being established, including six in 2026.

Nigeria has approved more than N24 billion in waivers for 75 manufacturers between January 2025 and June 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen local healthcare manufacturing.

The waivers followed an Executive Order signed in June 2024 that provided tax and tariff relief for specified machinery, equipment, and inputs used in local healthcare manufacturing. The government says the purpose is to make investment and expansion more viable, with benefits that carry through to the availability and cost of essential products. Ten factories producing priority health products are being established, including six in 2026.

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These investments cover products as varied as medicines, diagnostic tests, medical oxygen and mosquito nets. The manufacturing push is anchored in the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain, established in October 2023 to address Nigeria's heavy dependence on imported health products. Through PVAC, the government is bringing Nigerian and international investment into domestic manufacturing and healthcare services.

The objectives are to produce more essential health products, improve care available within the country, and create quality employment across the sector. This work forms part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, launched in December 2023 to give effect to the health commitments of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Its purpose is to save lives and reduce the physical and financial hardship caused by illness.

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The government is pursuing this through stronger governance, better health services, domestic production, and greater preparedness for health emergencies. Through the accompanying compact, the Federal Government, states, and development partners committed to a common reform programme. Nigeria has an established pharmaceutical industry base, highly skilled health professionals, and a substantial domestic market. Yet dependence on imported health products remains unacceptably high, and many Nigerians still travel abroad for treatment.

Mosquito Net Manufacturing Expansion

Exchange rate changes can put essential medicines beyond a household's reach, while disruptions far from Nigeria's shores can affect supplies in hospitals. Money spent on treatment abroad sustains expertise and facilities elsewhere that must also be developed within Nigeria. The mosquito-net industry provides a clear example of the manufacturing expansion. Following its 2024 agreement with PVAC, Vestergaard announced it will start operations at Health Textiles Nigeria from September 2026.

Similarly, Harvestfield, an indigenous firm, is producing dual-ingredient nets. Production of advanced insecticide-treated nets is now underway, with Nigerian employees receiving further technical training. At full scale, the companies will produce more than ten million nets annually and employ more than 600 people. For a country carrying a heavy malaria burden, the significance is immediate.

The benefit must reach families through wider access to effective malaria protection. Resources devoted to preventing disease can also support manufacturing employment within Nigeria. As production expands, the opportunity extends to suppliers and service businesses, and the knowledge Nigerian workers acquire becomes an asset for the country. Nigeria should be able to meet more of its own needs and supply markets elsewhere in Africa.

Diagnostic Testing Local Production

The same ambition applies to diagnostics. Codix Bio's agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, supported by the World Health Organisation, enables the transfer of technology from SD Biosensor to manufacture rapid diagnostic tests in Nigeria. Partnerships like this bring technical knowledge to Nigerian enterprises and strengthen their ability to produce to international standards. NASENI-Troment is another manufacturer using world-class technology to produce diagnostic kits locally.

International cooperation is central to this effort. Nigeria welcomes investors who bring capital, expertise, and a long-term commitment to production in the country. The market offers commercial opportunity with a strong, youthful demographic, and successful partnerships should leave the country with stronger businesses and deeper technical competence. That is how investment can contribute to economic diversification and, over time, greater export earnings.

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Healthcare is being positioned as an economic priority. Nigeria needs more enterprises that produce, employ, and compete. Healthcare offers an opportunity to build such enterprises around substantial, enduring demand. As access to treatment expands, more of the expenditure involved should support businesses and skilled work within the economy.

Under this framework, investment in industry must serve the same national purpose as investment in clinics and hospitals. Good health is fundamental to the prosperity the government seeks. It is both a cause and consequence of human capital accumulation. When illness keeps a worker at home, a child out of school, or a small business owner away from work, the cost extends beyond the clinic.

Healthcare as Economic Priority

A serious illness can consume years of a family's savings. Protecting Nigerians from those losses is part of building a more productive economy. The government has a direct role in making that possible. Ill health undermines productivity, and outbreaks can disrupt economies.

A presidential initiative enables decisions on health, finance, industry and investment to be brought into a common programme. Manufacturers should be able to plan with confidence in the rules under which they operate. Investors should find government institutions working towards the same objectives. That coordination is essential when a project requires substantial capital and several years to reach commercial scale.

From the outset, the ambition has also been to improve the care available within Nigeria. The country must develop services that give Nigerians greater confidence in seeking treatment at home. Investments in advanced diagnostics, cancer care, and other specialist services can keep more healthcare expenditure within the country while creating opportunities for clinicians and researchers.