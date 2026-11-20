A credentials ceremony in Pretoria on 13 November 2026 involving Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode escalated into a formal démarche by South Africa on 17 November, sparking a bitter diplomatic spat between Africa's two major powers.

A credentials ceremony in Pretoria on 13 November 2026 has escalated into a formal diplomatic démarche and a bitter public row between Nigeria and South Africa.

Nigerian Envoy Breaches Protocol

Nigeria's newly appointed High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, presented his Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse. South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation summoned him on 17 November. The ceremony received 15 foreign envoys presenting their credentials to President Ramaphosa. Footage showed the Nigerian envoy breaking official protocol by approaching Ramaphosa with a complaint in front of assembled guests.

Also read Nigerian govt says it is reviewing report on livestream controversy with South Africa

He said he was displeased with television coverage of his presentation, which he believed slighted Nigeria. Fani-Kayode told reporters the action was deliberate and designed to humiliate his country. He complained that the South African Broadcasting Corporation did not air the segment in which he appeared, unlike the time allotted to other ambassadors. A visibly perturbed President Ramaphosa intervened, leading the Nigerian envoy to the head of the media team.

An agitated Fani-Kayode remained unsatisfied, and attempts to placate him proved abortive. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya called his approach inappropriate and urged him to establish a professional relationship with the broadcaster. The Nigerian High Commission berated Magwenya on social media, saying the ambassador was treated with contempt and that the incident amounted to disrespect for Nigeria. At the formal démarche, DIRCO Director General Zane Dangor reminded the High Commissioner of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

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The convention requires diplomats to conduct official business through the receiving country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dangor stressed that all official communications must follow established diplomatic channels. Critics noted Fani-Kayode's remarks at the ceremony were diplomatically risky. He reminded his hosts of Nigeria's material, financial and political support for South Africa's liberation from apartheid.

Historical References Risk Diplomatic Debt

Historically justified, such references risk appearing to demand a debt of gratitude from a sovereign nation. Analysts say a credentials ceremony is meant to establish goodwill, not reopen sensitive questions about which country contributed most to another's liberation. Fani-Kayode reportedly invoked historical personalities including Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba and Muammar Gaddafi while praising Ramaphosa's leadership. These figures occupy substantially different positions in African and international history.

Mandela remains an internationally celebrated symbol of reconciliation and resistance. Lumumba is remembered for the struggle against colonial domination. Gaddafi remains deeply controversial, associated with African integration, authoritarian government, sanctions and allegations of state-sponsored terrorism. He also praised the African National Congress without sufficient regard for South Africa's changed political circumstances.

The ANC is no longer overwhelmingly dominant. In the May 2024 general election, the party received just 40.18 per cent of the national vote, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since democratic government began in 1994. South Africa entered an era of coalition politics through a Government of National Unity. An incoming ambassador must recognise that South Africa's presidency is not synonymous with the ANC.

Video footage showed the High Commissioner displaying physical familiarity with Ramaphosa, including touching or patting his shoulder. A formal credentials ceremony is governed by expectations of decorum, personal space and respect for the office of the head of state. A handshake and conventional courtesies would ordinarily have been sufficient. A newly accredited envoy is neither the host president's institutional equal nor necessarily his personal friend, and uninvited gestures of familiarity can create an unfortunate impression.

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Strained Relations Amid Immigration Crisis

The spat compounds already strained relations between the two countries following anti-immigrant violence in South African metros. Many Nigerian citizens were targeted and victimised in that urban violence. Nigeria and several other African countries lost citizens and property worth millions of dollars. Observers believe South African authorities have not done enough to protect migrants from other African countries caught up in the immigration crisis.

Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ramaphosa have not held real conversations to diffuse the simmering tension. Economic ties raise the stakes. South African businesses invested approximately 980 million US dollars into the Nigerian economy in the first quarter of this year alone. Nigerian-born financier Adebayo Ogunlesi, associated with BlackRock, noted his company oversees a 30 billion dollar investment portfolio in South African-linked assets, with plans for further expansion.

Billionaire Ogunlesi has separately committed a 500 million dollar direct investment push into South African infrastructure. Two-way trade between the countries reached a record 2.16 billion dollars last year. A former diplomat writing on the controversy said the incident was troubling because an ambassador's responsibility is to protect his country's dignity without creating unnecessary confrontations. Fani-Kayode's conduct raises questions about political judgement, diplomatic temperament and his understanding of the South African political and media environment.

Diplomacy Requires Professional Restraint

Diplomacy is not an extension of domestic party politics, but a profession governed by protocol, restraint, discretion and informed understanding of the receiving country's sensitivities. The démarche does little to improve the strained relationship. Both countries have been at daggers drawn for some time. The spat can quite easily be resolved if there is the will to do so.

Africa's traducers will be the only winners otherwise, and they will be eager to laugh in our faces. Space and time will not permit a fuller account, but the record shows the cost of this dispute is measured in lost goodwill, wasted energy and damaged Pan African solidarity at a time when unity is needed most.