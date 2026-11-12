Nigeria Hosts Tanzania in Crucial 2027 AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

Nigeria face Tanzania in a must-win 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, with coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi calling for six points from the double-header to revive their campaign.

Nigeria's Super Eagles host Tanzania today, Friday, in a Group L matchday-three qualifier for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The game will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm Nigerian time.

Super Eagles Eye Maximum Six Points Against Tanzania

Nigeria need a maximum six points from the double-header against Tanzania to keep their qualification campaign on track. Head Coach Éric Chelle and Captain Wilfred Ndidi have reiterated the need for the three-time African champions to banish the memory of their loss to Guinea Bissau with a credible six-point grab against the Taifa Stars. We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win, Ndidi said.

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It is important to sustain the hope and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea Bissau and show their true quality. Nigeria opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home win over Madagascar in Uyo on September 25. They then suffered a 0-3 reverse against Guinea Bissau four days later, leaving their chances of a spot in the finals on the wire.

That defeat leaves Nigeria second in Group L with three points, three behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have won both of their games. Tanzania have already secured their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations because they are one of the tournament's co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda.

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As a result, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are effectively competing for the group's remaining qualification ticket. Victory on Friday would move Nigeria to six points and give their campaign a significant boost as they try to close the gap on Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles will again be without ace forward Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury in a Turkish league game with his club Galatasaray days before Chelle unveiled his roster.

Chelle Relies On Lookman And Adams Without Osimhen

In his absence, the Franco-Malian tactician will most likely rely on the combined strength of Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, Italy-based Akor Adams and Ajax Amsterdam's Tolu Arokodare, who has netted 13 goals across the Dutch League and the UEFA Conference League this season. Veteran Moses Simon, who plays his club football in France like Tanzania's most experienced and dreaded striker Mbwana Samatta, is one of the on-field marshals Nigeria will look to for inspiration today.

Simon Msuva, Selemani Mwalimu and Bernard Kamungo are the other aces that Taifa Stars' Argentine Coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi will rely on in Uyo. Former junior international Benjamin Fredricks, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Abdullahi Ibrahim Bewene provide exciting options for Coach Chelle at the rear. The presence of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samson Tijani and Tochukwu Nnadi could mean a fresh-look midfield for the Super Eagles.

The players in Coach Eric Chelle's camp are goalkeepers Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); and Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa). The defenders are Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); and Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava, Czechia).

Vying for spots in the midfield are Skipper Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova, Slovakia); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); and Mubarak Suleiman (SK Slavia Prague, Czechia). The attackers are Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City, England); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); and Tolu Arokodare (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands).

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After today's encounter, both teams will square up again on Tuesday, November 17, at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar, which is part of Tanzania. Earning the maximum six points against Tanzania would re-ignite high hopes of a place in the Pamoja finals, depending on how Madagascar cope in their quickfire double against Guinea Bissau's Wild Dogs. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Ozebagbe Confident Ahead Of DR Congo Olympic Qualifier

Positive results in the next two matches are important if the Super Eagles are to remain firmly in contention for qualification. Meanwhile, Olympic Eagles Head Coach Bright Ozebagbe has expressed confidence in his players ahead of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifying encounter against DR Congo. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Lubumbashi, DR Congo, Ozebagbe stressed that football is decided over 90 minutes and that playing at home or away does not necessarily determine the outcome.

He maintained that consistency across both legs would be crucial. DR Congo U23 head coach Guy Bukasa has declared his ambition to secure a convincing victory over Nigeria. Bukasa drew confidence from his side's performance against Mauritania in the previous round, where DR Congo recovered from a 0-1 first-leg away defeat to win 2-0 in the return leg.

The first leg takes place at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, with Nigeria set to host the return leg at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.