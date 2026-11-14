Kaduna Civil Service Union Endorses Tinubu and Uba Sani for 2027 Re-election

The Nigeria Civil Service Union in Kaduna has endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Uba Sani and running mate Jerry Adams for the 2027 elections, citing welfare, pension and development gains.

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Kaduna State Council, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Uba Sani and his running mate Comrade Jerry Adams for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement followed a unanimous decision by the union leadership in consultation with its members after reviewing the performances of Tinubu and Uba Sani. It was announced at an international press conference held in Kaduna over the weekend, in collaboration with Gaskiya Network for ASUJ 2027, led by Dr. Philibus Audu Nwamagyi. Speaking at the event, NCSU Kaduna State Chairman Comrade Ayuka Shemang said the union passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu, Shettima and Uba Sani.

Also read Abia State Civil Servants with Disabilities Demand Service Extension and Allowances

Tinubu NCSU Kaduna Wage Approval

He based the union support for Tinubu reelection on achievements he said had made the life of a civil servant better. He particularly commended the President for approving the N72,000 national minimum wage for civil servants. He also praised the increase in state monthly allocations, which he said enabled governors to meet obligations of prompt salary payments.

Shemang listed the administration support for education through student loans under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), economic recovery measures, petroleum subsidy reform and foreign exchange management as good policies capable of ensuring accelerated growth. He said the Federal Government road infrastructure, agriculture, compressed natural gas transportation, youth empowerment, skills acquisition and job creation programmes had greatly impacted lives in positive ways. He added that these investments were important contributions to national development.

Advertisement

On Governor Uba Sani, the union acknowledged improvement in workers relations with the State Government, describing it as a clear contrast to what was obtainable in the previous administration. Shemang lauded the governor for prompt payment of workers salaries, improved labour relations and the approval of N4.289 billion for pensions and gratuities in April 2026. The union said this brought reported cumulative pension-related payments to approximately N17.796 billion.

Uba Sani Kaduna Worker Policies

It also praised the free transportation programme for workers, students, pensioners and residents, and the reduction of tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions. Shemang said the humane policies had won the hearts of civil servants in the state. He also said the introduction of community-based security initiatives had helped improve security of lives and property across Kaduna State.

The union scored the administration high in agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment, free fertiliser distribution to farmers and the Operation Tsapta sanitation initiative. It noted that these programmes reached all political zones in Kaduna State. The union described the nomination of Comrade Jerry Adams as Governor Uba Sani running mate for the 2027 Kaduna governorship election as a reflection of the administration commitment to inclusion and equitable representation.

NCSU Kaduna 2027 Election Endorsement

Consequently, it resolved to endorse Tinubu and Shettima for the 2027 presidential election, while backing Uba Sani and Jerry Adams for the Kaduna State governorship election. The union called on its members and the entire workforce of the state to vote and mobilise support for the success of Tinubu and Uba Sani at the polls in 2027. Despite the endorsements, the union called for further improvements in workers purchasing power, security, public services and the settlement of outstanding labour entitlements.

Advertisement

It reaffirmed its commitment to workers welfare, good governance and sustainable development. The union also commended Gaskiya Network for ASUJ 2027, led by Dr. Philibus Audu Nwamagyi, for sponsoring and coordinating the press conference.