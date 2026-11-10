Obasanjo: I Rejected US Asylum Offer Before Abacha Regime Arrested, Imprisoned Me

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he rejected a US political asylum offer and recounts how he went into farming after retiring from the army at 42 before Abacha's regime arrested and imprisoned him.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he rejected an offer of political asylum from the United States despite warnings that he would be arrested if he returned to Nigeria during the regime of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Obasanjo recounted his experiences under military rule in an interview published by BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday. He also explained how he ventured into farming after leaving the Nigerian Army. Obasanjo became Nigeria's military Head of State on February 13, 1976, at the age of 38, following the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed. He served in that role until October 1, 1979, when he handed over power to Shehu Shagari.

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Obasanjo on Leaving the Military Early

He said he had not planned to leave the military at such an early age. Speaking about his retirement, he said: When I was leaving government as military head of state, there was, I was leaving too early. I didn't join the army to retire at the age of 42. Now I had to retire at the age of 42.

At the age of 42, I had become a four-star general. There's nothing else I can do in the army. I've become the military head of state. That's the highest political office I could rise.

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He explained that having attained the rank of a four-star general and served as military Head of State, he had reached the highest positions available to him in the military. Obasanjo said he subsequently decided to venture into farming, which he described as a successful business until Abacha's government began targeting him. He said: So what can I do? I decided I would go into farming.

Farming Business and Abacha's Threat

It really was going well, and it went well until I was arrested. He alleged that Abacha had ordered his elimination, adding that he was unaware of the plan when he initially received the warning from the American ambassador. According to him, the American ambassador to Nigeria contacted him while he was travelling and informed him that the United States had offered him political asylum because of concerns that he would be arrested if he returned home.

He said: Abacha had decided that I must be liquidated; otherwise he would not be able to have his way. I didn't know that. I was travelling and coming back, and the American ambassador in Nigeria called me and said his country had offered me political asylum because they knew that I would be arrested if I returned home. Obasanjo recalled his response: This was difficult for me.

I don't, I haven't done anything. What do they want to arrest me for? Um, I don't want political asylum. He said his passport was later seized upon his return to Nigeria, after which he proceeded to his farm.

Arrest at the Farm and Police Standoff

On arriving at the premises, one of his security personnel informed him that government security operatives had surrounded the property. He said a police officer dressed in civilian clothes subsequently approached him, claiming that an Assistant Inspector-General of Police had invited him. Obasanjo said he rejected the approach, insisting that the AIG should come personally if he needed his assistance. He said: At the gate of my farm was my security.

He waved me down. He said that security had surrounded the farm. And within 15 minutes, this man came in mufti, not in uniform, a policeman, and he said, Well, you have been invited by the AIG to come and help him. I said, You are a fool.

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If the AIG wants me to help him, he will not be inviting me. He will come here. He added that he eventually used his personal vehicle to drive himself to the police station, where the AIG informed him that he had been instructed to arrest him. He said: So it was my own car that I used to take myself to the police station.

Jimmy Carter's Intervention and House Arrest

We saw the AIG, and the AIG said, I have been instructed to arrest you. The former president further disclosed that former United States President Jimmy Carter intervened on his behalf by appealing to Abacha. According to him, the intervention initially resulted in his being placed under house arrest after he had been held at an undisclosed location.

He said: I didn't know that it was a decision of Abacha that some of us must not be kept free; otherwise, he would feel unsafe. I was put in a place.

Then President Jimmy Carter came. He pleaded, and then they put me under house arrest. Obasanjo said security operatives later arrived at his residence around 1am while he was playing squash and informed him that he was being taken away. He said: They came one day; I was playing squash at about 1 am.

They came and said they were taking me away. And they took me away, and from there, I went to prison. Abacha's tenure ran from November 17, 1993, until his death on June 8, 1998. The former military ruler had seized power in a bloodless military coup that overthrew the Interim National Government led by Ernest Shonekan.

Release, Presidency and Political Return

Following his release from prison after Abacha died in 1998, Obasanjo won the 1999 presidential election, becoming the first president of Nigeria's Fourth Republic when he was inaugurated on May 29, 1999. Obasanjo, now 89, is from Ogun State.