DJ Cuppy explains why she dropped signature pink look after 17 years

DJ Cuppy says personal growth and a refusal to be defined by one colour led her to move away from the pink look that shaped her brand for years. She now describes her style as vibrant, grounded and ethnical.

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has said her decision to move away from her signature pink look came from personal growth and a refusal to be defined by a single colour.

Cuppy, who built a global brand around pink hair, outfits and accessories, addressed the change in a clip from her GQ Poland interview shared on X on Friday. For years, pink was more than a fashion choice for the entertainer. It became her visual identity, a symbol of her personality and her presence in an industry dominated by men. She said people kept asking what happened to the colour that made her instantly recognisable.

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Cuppy Explains Pink Era Evolution

Her answer was simple: growth demanded evolution. In the video, she responded directly to questions about the fate of her signature look. She explained that pink still represents her personality, but she can now express those qualities through other colours. I was known for the colour pink and it was my identity for so many years, and a lot of people are asking what happened to the pink, she said.

I want people to understand that actually growth is something that will always come, and I do not think I should be boxed into a colour, she added. Pink for me meant power, vibrancy, expression, unapologeticness, positionality, and that is still me, but I am able to express it through other colours as well, she said.

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Cuppy linked the origin of the pink era to the early days of her career, about 17 years ago, when she was a young woman trying to carve a space for herself in entertainment. When I think about my style, I think about a woman in a male-dominated industry, she said. Maybe also when I first started 17 years ago, a young girl that was using pink to represent her femininity and stay in the room, she recalled.

The disc jockey also tied her changing style to her wider experience as a woman working in a male-dominated industry. She said pink helped her express her femininity while she was establishing herself professionally, at a time when she needed a clear visual identity. After years of navigating the industry, she said she no longer feels the need to rely on one colour to express her femininity.

Now that I have been through a lot of doors and kicked down some windows, I feel like I can represent my femininity through any colour, she said. Speaking about her current style, Cuppy described it as vibrant, grounded and ethnical. She presents the shift not as a departure from who she was, but as an expansion of who she has become.

New Chapter Beyond Pink Brand

The change marks a new chapter for an entertainer whose pink brand spanned music, fashion and global appearances over nearly two decades. In the same interview, she reflected on her journey and the purpose the pink phase served. She said the phase has served its purpose and she is now comfortable evolving beyond it. Cuppy, a billionaire heiress and daughter of businessman Femi Otedola, has remained a prominent figure in Nigerian and international entertainment.

Her comments on Friday followed renewed public interest in her style, after fans noticed she had increasingly stepped out in other colours and looks. The interview clip circulated widely on social media, with many users discussing how female entertainers are often expected to maintain a fixed image. Cuppy said she understands why people associate her with pink, but she wants them to see the change as a natural part of growth rather than a rejection of her past.

She said the qualities pink represented for her, including power and unapologeticness, remain part of who she is today. The DJ added that femininity does not have to be tied to a single colour, and that she now feels free to represent it in any shade she chooses. Her current style, she said, reflects a more grounded and mature sense of self, shaped by years of performing, touring and building a business brand.

The pink era, which began about 17 years ago, made her one of the most visually recognisable entertainers in the industry. Cuppy said she does not want to be restricted by that image, adding that personal growth will always come and should be embraced. She explained that when she started out, pink gave her a way to express her femininity and stay in the room in a male-dominated space.

Now, after going through many doors and kicking down some windows, she said she can express her femininity through any colour she chooses. Her remarks have sparked conversation about image, identity and the pressure on women in entertainment to remain consistent with a brand built early in their careers. Cuppy said the meaning behind pink has not disappeared, but the way she expresses it has expanded beyond one colour.

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Interview Sparks Identity Conversation

The interview was shared on X on Friday, drawing reactions from fans who remembered her early pink-dominated look. She described her current style as vibrant, grounded and ethnical, a phrase she used to capture how her fashion has evolved. According to her, the change is not a departure from who she was but an expansion of who she has become.

She said growth is something that will always come, and she does not think she should be boxed into a colour. Cuppy added that pink for her meant power, vibrancy, expression, unapologeticness and positionality, all of which are still part of her identity. The entertainer said she is now able to express those same qualities through other colours as well. Her reflections came during the GQ Poland interview, a clip of which was shared widely on social media on Friday.

The DJ has spent years in the entertainment industry, building a following that spans music, fashion and digital culture. She said the early pink look helped her as a young woman trying to establish herself in a male-dominated industry. Looking back, she said that phase served its purpose and she now feels free to represent her femininity through any colour. Her comments have been welcomed by fans who see the change as a sign of maturity and artistic evolution.

Cuppy said she wants people to understand that growth is inevitable and should not be mistaken for a rejection of the past. She said the qualities pink represented remain with her, even as her style continues to change. The disc jockey described her current approach to fashion as vibrant, grounded and ethnical, reflecting a broader sense of self.

She said she no longer feels the need to rely on one colour to express her femininity, after years of navigating the industry. Cuppy said she has been through a lot of doors and kicked down some windows, and that experience has given her freedom. She said she can now represent her femininity through any colour, a shift she presents as expansion rather than departure.

The interview clip was shared on X on Friday, sparking renewed discussion about her style and brand. Cuppy remains a prominent figure in Nigerian entertainment, with a career that has spanned about 17 years. She said growth is something that will always come and she does not think she should be boxed into a colour. Pink for her meant power, vibrancy, expression, unapologeticness and positionality, and she said that is still her.

She added that she is able to express those qualities through other colours as well. Cuppy said when she first started 17 years ago, she was a young girl using pink to represent her femininity and stay in the room. Now, after going through many doors and kicking down some windows, she feels she can represent her femininity through any colour.