Funke Akindele says Everybody Loves Jenifa is her most expensive film ever

Funke Akindele says Everybody Loves Jenifa is the most expensive film she has produced, citing Ghana filming and cross-border logistics, and reflects on her career, Jenifa character and personal setbacks in a CNN interview with Larry Madowo.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has said Everybody Loves Jenifa is the most expensive film she has ever produced, pointing to the cost of filming in Ghana and Nigeria and transporting her cast and crew across borders.

The 49-year-old disclosed this in an interview with CNN Africa journalist Larry Madowo that began trending on Monday. She spoke about her filmmaking career, the film's success and her personal experiences. Akindele said filming at Safari Valley Resort in Ghana, along with the logistics of moving her production team between the two countries, significantly increased the film's production expenses. Everybody Loves Jenifa is a very expensive film because we went to Ghana, she said.

Also read Bimbo Akintola recounts Funke Akindele’s journey to stardom

Filming Locations and Production Costs

We filmed in Ghana and Nigeria. We flew all the cast and crew to Ghana. We filmed in Safari Valley Resort. That is a very expensive place to film.

The filmmaker also explained that she prefers constructing sets specifically for her productions rather than relying on existing locations or people's homes. I build my set by myself. I do not go to people's houses to shoot. I create my set myself.

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I would rent out a place, or buy a place and start constructing my set there, she said. Despite the high production costs, Akindele said the film performed successfully in cinemas and on streaming platforms. She did not disclose its production budget or earnings from digital distribution. Released in Nigerian cinemas on December 13, 2024, Everybody Loves Jenifa became one of the country's highest-grossing films.

It grossed more than N1.4 billion within weeks, breaking box-office records, before recording approximately N1.88 billion at the Nigerian box office. Directed by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, the comedy-drama features an ensemble cast including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Falz, Lateef Adedimeji, Layi Wasabi, Jackie Appiah, Omowunmi Dada and Patience Ozokwor. Set partly in Ghana, the film follows Jenifa as she faces competition from a new neighbour while trying to maintain her charitable activities.

The story takes a dramatic turn when she and her friends encounter a dangerous drug operation during their visit to Ghana. Reflecting on the popular character, Akindele said Jenifa was conceived as a village girl determined to become successful in the city, despite her limited education and unconventional command of English. She said she wanted to create a character whose ambition and determination would reflect the experiences of young people pursuing their dreams.

Creating the Character Jenifa

I sat down and said to myself, let me create a character from the village that is a wannabe. She wants to be successful. She does not care if her accent is crazy. She wants to speak English, she said.

The actress added that she regards storytelling as a means of entertaining audiences while addressing social issues and encouraging young people to believe in themselves. I see storytelling as a tool to show people what is happening in society, address ills and reach out to young people, to help them believe in themselves, because I am very passionate about young people, she said.

Jenifa first appeared in the 2008 Yoruba comedy-drama film of the same title, which introduced audiences to Suliat, a village girl whose determination to succeed in Lagos often resulted in humorous situations. The character's exaggerated accent, unconventional mannerisms and social ambitions quickly gained popularity among Nigerian audiences. Akindele won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2009 Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance.

She subsequently released The Return of Jenifa in 2011 and developed the television series Jenifa's Diary, which premiered in 2015, further establishing the character as one of Nigeria's most recognisable entertainment personalities. Beyond her career, Akindele also spoke about the emotional difficulties of dealing with personal setbacks, particularly the public attention surrounding her divorce and the breakdown of her marriages. She was first married to businessman Kehinde Oloyede in May 2012.

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The relationship ended after about a year, with her publicist announcing their separation in July 2013. In May 2016, she married Nigerian rapper and filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz. The couple welcomed twin boys in December 2018. Their relationship ended after six years.

In June 2022, JJC Skillz announced their separation in a social media statement, saying the marriage had experienced difficulties for about two years and that efforts to resolve them had failed. Speaking about the emotional burden of having her private life discussed publicly, Akindele said she sometimes withdrew to cry before gathering the strength to continue with her responsibilities. When I cry, I lock myself in the room, break down and cry.

Personal Struggles and Public Scrutiny

When I am done crying, I shake myself, wipe off my tears and come back to life, she said. She also acknowledged that public scrutiny sometimes made her worry about being judged for her personal decisions. Sometimes I tell myself, you have made a mistake again. People are going to judge you.

And really, do you care about that? Brace up, do what is right, consider yourself, your mental health, and move on, she added. The actress also said her priorities have changed over the years, especially her approach to balancing her career with her happiness. She said she spent much of her earlier years concentrating on work, often placing professional commitments ahead of her personal needs.

Now I am more intentional about myself, making myself happy. I have noticed that over the years, it was not about myself. You need to take care of yourself, she said. Akindele added that professional achievements could come and go, but certain aspects of life required consistent attention.

Political Ambitions and Career Reflections

In the past, it used to be about work, work. But I have come to realise that work will come and go, but some things stay when the work is gone, she said. Akindele, 49, contested as the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State in the 2023 general elections. She remains one of the most influential figures in Nigerian film, combining acting, directing and producing.

Her latest remarks underline the growing scale and cost of Nollywood productions as filmmakers pursue cinema releases and international streaming deals.