WHO Updates Type 1 Diabetes Guidelines for Adults

The World Health Organisation releases its first-ever guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes in adults, emphasizing multiple daily insulin injections and improved monitoring access globally.

The World Health Organisation has established new global standards for managing type 1 diabetes in adults, marking a significant shift in clinical guidance for this chronic condition. These updated protocols were officially released on Saturday to coincide with World Diabetes Day 2026, aiming to standardize care across diverse healthcare environments. The recommendations specifically address the critical need for multiple daily insulin injections with doses strictly adjusted according to individual blood glucose levels. This strategic move seeks to address the growing burden of the disease and ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment regardless of their geographic location or healthcare infrastructure limitations.

Core Diagnosis And Management Protocols

Dr Soren Brostrom, serving as the Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at the World Health Organisation, stated that these guidelines provide essential evidence-based recommendations to help nations improve their diabetes care frameworks. The document identifies human insulin, a manufactured medicine that mimics the hormone naturally produced by the human body, as a primary and effective treatment option. In cases where human insulin is not available or suitable, other types of insulin may be utilized based on individual patient needs and local availability constraints.

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Beyond pharmacological intervention, the World Health Organisation emphasizes that regular blood glucose monitoring is a critical component of managing type 1 diabetes and reducing the risk of severe complications. At healthcare facilities, this monitoring may involve periodic blood tests that measure average blood glucose levels over the preceding few months to provide a comprehensive health overview. For patients managing their condition at home, the guidelines recommend finger-prick testing or the use of continuous glucose monitoring systems equipped with small sensors worn on the skin.

Global Burden And Access Challenges

Dr Soren Brostrom highlighted that access to affordable and quality insulin remains a major challenge globally, despite the treatment being discovered more than 100 years ago. He noted that many people with type 1 diabetes still do not have access to affordable and high-quality insulin, creating a significant barrier to effective disease management. The World Health Organisation called for improved access to affordable insulin and regular blood glucose monitoring, particularly in countries and communities with limited healthcare resources. This call to action is urgent given that an estimated 9.5 million people were living with type 1 diabetes globally in 2025.

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The situation is further compounded by the fact that another 500,000 people were diagnosed with the condition within the same year, indicating a rising incidence rate. Although type 1 diabetes has traditionally been associated with childhood, the World Health Organisation noted that the condition is increasingly affecting adults. This demographic shift highlights the need for healthcare systems to strengthen diagnosis and treatment services beyond traditional paediatric care settings. The new guidelines are designed to guide the diagnosis and treatment of adults living with type 1 diabetes across different healthcare settings, including low-resource environments, emergencies, and humanitarian crises.

Implementation And Long Term Health Goals

These recommendations support broader global targets set by the World Health Organisation, specifically the goal of ensuring that all people living with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030. To translate these recommendations into practical improvements, the health agency stated it would support countries with implementation tools and guidance to monitor progress towards these targets. This support aims to bridge the gap between policy recommendations and on-the-ground healthcare delivery, ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

The World Health Organisation also urged countries to involve people living with type 1 diabetes in the design, implementation, and evaluation of diabetes programmes. This participatory approach recognizes that patients' experiences and needs should directly inform policies and healthcare delivery mechanisms. The release of these guidelines is particularly significant as the world marks World Diabetes Day 2026 with the theme Early action on diabetes, underscoring the importance of timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Diabetes, when left undiagnosed or inadequately managed, can lead to serious health complications including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower-limb amputations.