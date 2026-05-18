WHO's Financial Top-line Improved, Financing Shifts towards Assessed Contributions

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), reported on major restructuring and structural stabilisation efforts following sudden funding cuts. He highlighted improved efficiency, strengthened global health data systems, and enhanced emergency preparedness.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has announced the stabilisation of WHO's finances and the completion of major restructuring, following sudden funding cuts.

The transformation, which began nine years ago, addressed core technical functions, emergency response, and financing, aiming to make WHO leaner, more effective, and less dependent on earmarked donor funding. The reforms have resulted in improvements to efficiency and strengthening of global health data systems through the WHO Health Data Hub and AI-enabled analytics. WHO has also enhanced emergency preparedness by establishing mechanisms such as the Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin and the Pandemic Fund.

The organisation shifted towards increasing assessed contributions from member states to reduce dependence on voluntary, earmarked funding, with Member States approving plans to raise assessed contributions to 50 per cent by 2031. The World Health Assembly in Geneva heard talks on global health threats, including an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo spreading to Uganda, and a hantavirus outbreak in Spain, as WHO's Director-General cautioned Member States to honour funding commitments and push for equity in global health systems.





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World Health Organisation (WHO) Financial Stability Transformation Core Technical Functions Emergency Response Financing

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