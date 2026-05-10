WHO Reassures Tenerife Residents Over Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for calm in Tenerife after a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship raised concerns. With three confirmed deaths and around 150 passengers still onboard, Spain and WHO have implemented a controlled repatriation plan to prevent public exposure. WHO Director-General praises Spain's solidarity and announces plans to visit Tenerife to oversee the operation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged residents of Tenerife to remain calm following concerns over a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship expected to undergo emergency operations on the Spanish island.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed residents directly due to anxiety triggered by the approaching vessel, the MV Hondius, which had recorded confirmed infections during its voyage. He stated that the situation posed a low public health risk, stressing that it was not comparable to previous global outbreaks such as COVID-19. Ghebreyesus acknowledged the public’s fears, saying, 'I know you are worried.

I know that when you hear the word “outbreak” and watch a ship sail toward your shores, memories surface that none of us have fully put to rest. The pain of 2020 is still real.

' The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus that can cause severe illness in humans through exposure to infected rodents or contaminated materials such as urine, droppings, or saliva. The infection was detected after passengers aboard the ship developed symptoms during the voyage, prompting medical investigations that confirmed the presence of the virus. Three deaths have so far been recorded among passengers, while about 150 people from 23 countries remain on board and stranded at sea.

Despite the severity of individual cases, WHO maintained that there is currently no evidence of symptomatic passengers remaining on the vessel and that the overall public health risk remains low. Tenerife, the largest island in Spain’s Canary Islands, is a major tourism and logistics hub with ports frequently used for international maritime operations. Spanish authorities, in collaboration with the WHO, have implemented a structured plan to manage the situation without exposing residents to risk.

Passengers are expected to be transferred ashore through the industrial port of Granadilla, away from residential areas, and moved in sealed and guarded vehicles through a restricted corridor before being repatriated to their home countries. The operation has been designed to ensure that the public will not come into contact with those disembarking from the vessel. Ghebreyesus revealed that a WHO expert had already been deployed to the ship, with medical supplies in place to support response efforts onboard.

He praised Spain for agreeing to receive the vessel, describing the decision as an act of solidarity in line with the International Health Regulations. Ghebreyesus also announced his intention to travel personally to Tenerife to observe the operation and show support for health workers and officials coordinating the response. He commended the ship’s captain, Jan Dobrogowski, the crew, and the operating company for their cooperation throughout the incident.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated there is no official record of hantavirus cases in the country but is closely monitoring global developments through its disease surveillance systems. The agency advised members of the public to maintain clean environments and prevent rodent infestation by properly storing food and safely disposing of waste





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