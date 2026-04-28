WHO Reaffirms Commitment to Eliminate Hepatitis by 2030 Despite Ongoing Challenges

The World Health Organization has reiterated its goal to end viral hepatitis by 2030, acknowledging progress made but highlighting the need for accelerated action to address the persistent global health threat. A new report reveals 1.34 million deaths in 2024 and 1.8 million new infections annually, emphasizing the urgency of expanded prevention, testing, and treatment efforts.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. This renewed dedication comes amidst evidence of measurable progress in reducing both infections and deaths related to hepatitis B and C, though the organization stresses the disease continues to pose a significant global health challenge demanding sustained and intensified efforts worldwide.

A recent report unveiled at the World Hepatitis Summit reveals the stark reality of the situation: in 2024 alone, hepatitis B and C were responsible for 1.34 million deaths globally. This figure is compounded by the ongoing transmission of the virus, with over 4,900 new infections occurring each day, translating to approximately 1.8 million new cases annually.

This persistent spread highlights the need for continued and expanded prevention, testing, and treatment initiatives across numerous countries, even in the face of existing interventions. Despite these sobering statistics, the WHO report also acknowledges positive developments since 2015. Notably, there has been a 32 percent reduction in new hepatitis B infections and a 12 percent decrease in deaths linked to hepatitis C. These gains are further supported by improvements in childhood vaccination coverage in various regions.

Specifically, the prevalence of hepatitis B among children under five years of age has decreased to 0.6 percent, with an impressive 85 countries already achieving or surpassing the 2030 target of 0.1 percent. This achievement is a testament to the power of sustained, coordinated global action.

However, the report cautions that the current pace of progress is insufficient to meet all the ambitious elimination targets set for 2030. A significant acceleration in prevention strategies, a substantial expansion of testing capabilities, and broader access to effective treatment options are urgently needed on a global scale. The challenge lies not only in developing these tools but also in ensuring equitable distribution and access, particularly in underserved populations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized that the elimination of viral hepatitis is achievable, but only with strong political commitment and consistent, reliable financial support. He pointed out that a major obstacle to progress is the large number of individuals who remain undiagnosed and untreated, often due to the stigma associated with the disease, weaknesses in healthcare systems, and disparities in access to care.

Updated estimates indicate that 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C in 2024, including 0.9 million new hepatitis B infections. Alarmingly, Africa accounts for a disproportionately high 68 percent of these new cases. The situation is particularly concerning regarding hepatitis B birth dose vaccination rates in the African region, where only 17 percent of newborns receive this crucial preventative measure.

Furthermore, 0.9 million hepatitis C infections were linked to unsafe injection practices and inadequate harm reduction services. Despite the availability of highly effective vaccines and treatments – including a short-course hepatitis C cure with a success rate exceeding 95 percent – treatment coverage remains woefully inadequate, with fewer than 5 percent of hepatitis B patients receiving therapy and only 20 percent of those infected globally receiving treatment.

This disparity underscores the urgent need to address systemic barriers to access and prioritize resources towards hepatitis prevention and care





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