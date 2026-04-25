WHO Prequalifies First Malaria Treatment for Newborns and Infants

The World Health Organization has approved Artemether-lumefantrine, the first antimalarial treatment specifically designed for newborns and infants, marking a significant step in combating malaria-related child mortality.

The World Health Organization has achieved a significant milestone in the global fight against malaria, announcing the prequalification of an antimalarial treatment specifically designed for newborns and infants.

This marks the first time an antimalarial formulation has received this designation for the youngest and most vulnerable population affected by the disease. The treatment, Artemether-lumefantrine, represents a crucial advancement in pediatric malaria care, addressing a long-standing gap in appropriate medication options. Previously, healthcare providers were forced to utilize formulations intended for older children, a practice fraught with risks including inaccurate dosing, heightened potential for adverse side effects, and increased toxicity concerns for delicate infant systems.

This new prequalification signifies that the medicine adheres to stringent international benchmarks for quality, safety, and effectiveness, ensuring a reliable and trustworthy treatment option for those who need it most. The impact of malaria on children, particularly in Africa, is devastating. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2024 alone, there were 282 million malaria cases globally, resulting in a tragic 610,000 deaths across 80 countries.

The African continent bears the overwhelming burden of this disease, accounting for 95 percent of all cases and deaths. Within Africa, children under the age of five are disproportionately affected, representing three-quarters of all malaria-related fatalities. This heartbreaking statistic underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and effective treatments tailored to the specific needs of this vulnerable age group.

The availability of a prequalified antimalarial formulation for newborns and infants is therefore a critical step towards reducing childhood mortality and improving health outcomes in malaria-endemic regions. The WHO estimates this prequalification will facilitate access to treatment for approximately 30 million babies born annually in areas where malaria is prevalent. This is not merely a medical advancement; it is a beacon of hope for families and communities ravaged by this preventable disease.

However, the fight against malaria is far from over. The World Health Organization cautions that progress is being hindered by a complex interplay of factors, including the growing threat of drug resistance, the increasing prevalence of insecticide-resistant mosquitoes, failures in accurate and timely diagnosis, and concerning declines in international funding dedicated to malaria control programs.

These challenges necessitate a multifaceted approach, encompassing not only the development and deployment of effective treatments like Artemether-lumefantrine, but also sustained investment in research, surveillance, vector control, and diagnostic capabilities. The WHO’s prequalification program plays a vital role in ensuring that essential health products meet global standards, particularly in countries where regulatory systems are weak or non-existent – a situation affecting approximately 70 percent of nations worldwide.

The organization emphasizes that eradicating malaria within our lifetime is achievable, but only through unwavering political commitment and continued financial support. The availability of this new treatment is a powerful tool, but its full potential can only be realized with a concerted global effort to address the underlying challenges and accelerate progress towards a malaria-free future.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, powerfully stated that ending malaria is no longer a distant dream, but a tangible possibility, contingent upon sustained dedication and resources





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Malaria WHO Newborns Infants Treatment Artemether-Lumefantrine Africa Child Health Prequalification

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