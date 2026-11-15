WHO MADE THIS? Launches Platform for African Creators to Monetize IP

New digital infrastructure enables African creators to verify ownership, access global markets, and receive cross-border payments, addressing systemic monetization gaps.

A new digital ecosystem named WHO MADE THIS? has officially launched to resolve the financial disparities faced by African content creators. The platform enables artists, professionals, and intellectual property owners to establish verified ownership of their works. It simultaneously provides access to global markets and facilitates secure cross-border payments for their creative output.

Infrastructure Gap for African Talent

Lennox, a key figure behind the initiative, stated that the core challenge for African creators is not a lack of talent or global demand. The primary issue remains the absence of robust systems capable of converting creative output into sustainable earnings. The platform addresses this by providing digital infrastructure for identity verification and intellectual property protection. It also facilitates international payments and commercial transactions to expand income opportunities.

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Lennox emphasized that attention does not equate to income in the current digital economy. African creators have consistently lacked the necessary infrastructure to monetize their work effectively. WHO MADE THIS? allows them to attach their name to their creations and receive direct compensation. This approach shifts the focus from passive consumption to active financial ownership.

Integrated Commercial Ecosystem

The platform extends far beyond a standard digital marketplace by integrating multiple essential services into one ecosystem. It includes financial services, creative production tools, professional networking, commerce capabilities, and learning facilities. WAWU Creative Studio provides artificial intelligence-powered tools for voice, music, video, image, and writing production. These tools are designed to enhance the quality and reach of professional content.

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Users can transfer funds across borders and receive payments in multiple currencies through the integrated financial system. The platform also serves as a digital hub for professional networking and digital product sales. This comprehensive structure aims to streamline the entire workflow for independent creators. It supports entrepreneurs and skilled professionals in monetizing work beyond their immediate geographical locations.

Strategic Partnerships and Government Support

The launch is supported by an established network of institutional and private-sector partners. WAWU collaborates with global learning partner Alison and six professional bodies. These include the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Additional partners are the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Further collaborators include the National Institute of Credit Administration and the Nigeria Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The initiative aligns with the Federal Government's 10 Million Youths and Women Upskilling and Empowerment Initiative. This program is coordinated by the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion. It aims to expand access to digital skills and financial literacy training.

Economic Impact and Future Access

Financial institutions such as Afreximbank and the Development Bank of Nigeria are backing the platform. The Enterprise Development Centre and Innovation Support Network also provide strategic support. Private entities like Pistis Life and Leadership Institute of The Elevation Church are participating. WACCIMA, Business and Professional Women Nigeria, and Wallx complete the launch partner roster.

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Joining the platform is free, though users pay a nominal fee for verification. This verification unlocks global selling and monetization features for creators. Lennox invited universities and innovation hubs to join as founding partners. The ultimate goal is to ensure African creators retain control over the economic value of their intellectual property.