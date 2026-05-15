WHO Issues Strong Warning Over Rapid Global Expansion of Nicotine Pouch Products

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a report on the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, highlighting the tobacco industry's aggressive marketing tactics to hook young people. The report emphasizes the need for bans or strong restrictions on flavours, advertising, and sponsorship, as well as age-verification and retail controls, to address the growing concern.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a strong warning on the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, decrying the tobacco industry's aggressive marketing tactics to hook young people .

Nicotine pouches, which are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth, are reshaping the global tobacco and nicotine market. The WHO report highlights the aggressive targeting of adolescents and young people by deceptive tactics, the rapid spread of these products, and the lack of regulations to keep pace. The global nicotine pouch market was worth nearly $7 billion last year, with sales highest and swelling in North America.

The WHO emphasized that nicotine itself is highly addictive and particularly harmful for young people whose brains are still developing. The report calls for bans or strong restrictions on flavours in nicotine pouches, bans on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, strong age-verification and retail controls, clear health warnings, and steep taxes to reduce affordability





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Nicotine Pouch Tobacco Industry Marketing Tactics Adolescents Young People Aggressive Targeting Deceptive Tactics Rapid Spread Global Market North America Europe Pakistan Influencer Marketing Social Media Promotion Sponsorship Concerts Sporting Events Discreet Use Forget The Rules Anytime Anywhere Sleek Packaging Candy Flavours Smoking Cessation Tools Risk-Free Products New Generation Of Addiction Little Seeds Of An Epidemic Bans Or Strong Restrictions Age-Verification And Retail Controls Clear Health Warnings Steep Taxes Affordability Reduction

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