WHO Highlights Progress and Challenges in Africa’s Vaccination Efforts

The World Health Organisation reports that vaccines save 1.8 million lives annually in Africa, but 6.7 million children remain unvaccinated. African Vaccination Week 2026 underscores the need for equitable access to immunisation, with innovations like malaria vaccines and digital health records improving coverage. However, ongoing conflicts and funding gaps threaten progress, requiring sustained investment in vaccination programs.

The World Health Organisation ( WHO ) has highlighted significant progress in vaccination efforts across Africa while raising concerns about persistent gaps in immunisation coverage. According to the WHO , vaccines prevent approximately 1.8 million deaths annually on the continent, yet an estimated 6.7 million children remain unvaccinated, with millions more under-immunised.

This disparity underscores the urgent need for strengthened immunisation systems to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for all age groups. During African Vaccination Week 2026, observed from 24 to 30 April under the theme 'For Every Generation, Vaccines Work,' the WHO emphasised the importance of immunisation as a lifelong public health investment. The organisation noted that since 2000, routine immunisation has protected around 500 million African children, preventing diseases such as polio, measles, and rubella.

Innovations like digital health records, solar-powered cold chain systems, and community-led outreach have been instrumental in improving vaccine coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the introduction of malaria vaccines in 25 African countries marks a critical step in combating one of the continent’s deadliest diseases. Despite these advancements, the WHO warned that ongoing challenges, including conflict, limited healthcare access, and funding uncertainties, threaten to reverse recent gains.

The agency reported that measles outbreaks, diphtheria cases, and the risk of vaccine-derived poliovirus transmission remain pressing concerns. To sustain progress, African countries must prioritise domestic financing for immunisation, as external funding becomes less predictable. The WHO stressed that immunisation is a cornerstone of primary healthcare and universal health coverage, offering one of the most cost-effective public health interventions available.

Every dollar invested in childhood immunisation in Africa yields an estimated forty-four dollars in economic benefits, highlighting the long-term value of vaccination programs





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