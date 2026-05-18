WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda a Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern for the Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, citing concerns about the rise in suspected cases and deaths, as well as cross-border transmission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after suspected cases and deaths continued to rise and confirmed cases emerged in new areas.

According to the WHO, around 246 suspected Ebola cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri province, including eight laboratory-confirmed infections. Additional confirmed cases were also recorded in Kampala, Uganda's capital, and Kinshasa, Congo's capital. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Public Health Emergency Global Health Emergency Bundibugyo Strain Vaccines Treatments Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevent Regional Authorities International Partners

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