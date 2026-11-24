WHO reveals 26 percent of Nigerian pregnant women lack antenatal care, driving 10,000 annual pediatric HIV cases amid stark rural-urban health disparities.

The World Health Organisation has revealed that 26 percent of pregnant women in Nigeria fail to access antenatal care, creating a critical gap in maternal health services. This significant shortage of early medical support contributes directly to approximately 10,000 new HIV infections among children every year. The disclosure came from Akudo Ikpeazu, the Team Lead for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections at the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Akudo Ikpeazu Presents Conference Keynote Address

Ms Ikpeazu delivered this keynote address virtually on Tuesday at the 2026 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference held in Abuja. The three-day event, themed Building to Last, focused on re-imagining HIV prevention strategies across the nation. The conference was convened jointly by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS.

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During her speech, Ms Ikpeazu emphasized that the lack of antenatal care prevents women from receiving essential HIV testing, treatment, and follow-up services. She noted that these missed opportunities hinder the broader goal of preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus. The World Health Organisation stressed that immediate action is required to bridge this healthcare gap and protect vulnerable populations.

Survey Reveals Stark Rural Urban Health Disparities

Recent survey data highlights severe inequalities in healthcare access, with 82 percent of urban women receiving care from skilled providers compared to only 51 percent in rural areas. Economic status plays a heavy role, as 48 percent of women from the poorest households receive no antenatal care whatsoever. Educational background also dictates access, with only 41 percent of women without formal education receiving skilled care versus 95 percent of those with secondary education.

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The data further indicates that only 52 percent of women attend at least four antenatal visits during pregnancy. Additionally, 18 percent of women have their first prenatal visit within the first three months of pregnancy. More than half of live births, representing 56 percent, occur at home rather than in health facilities. Only 43 percent of deliveries take place in proper medical centers, leaving many mothers and infants without immediate professional support.

NACA and WHO Propose Community Based Integration

To address these challenges, the World Health Organisation has identified 20 states with particularly low antenatal care coverage. Ms Ikpeazu called for stronger collaboration between health authorities and community leaders to improve access to maternal healthcare services in these regions. She suggested that ward development committees should engage traditional authorities, religious leaders, and women leaders to facilitate care.

The proposed strategy involves utilizing nearby health facilities, outreach clinics, and other community-based arrangements to reach underserved populations. The World Health Organisation advocated for the integration of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis services into routine maternal healthcare. Local government primary healthcare teams would be responsible for service delivery, linkage, and reporting under strict state supervision.

Elimination Targets Require 95 Percent Coverage Rates

Nigeria must intensify efforts to prevent HIV transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding to meet global elimination standards. The World Health Organisation stated that validation for eliminating mother-to-child transmission requires a transmission rate below five percent. This target also mandates no more than 50 new pediatric HIV infections per 100,000 live births annually.

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To achieve these goals, the organization requires 95 percent antenatal care coverage and 95 percent HIV testing coverage among pregnant women. Furthermore, 95 percent treatment coverage is necessary for pregnant women living with HIV. Ms Ikpeazu insisted that children must remain visible in these efforts, as the current rate of 10,000 new infections annually demands stronger action against vertical transmission.