WHO Approves Ebola Vaccine Trials for DRC and Nigeria Outbreaks

The World Health Organisation has authorized clinical trials for two new Bundibugyo virus vaccines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria to combat the ongoing epidemic.

The World Health Organisation officially approved clinical trials on Wednesday for two novel vaccines targeting the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. This critical decision comes as health authorities in Africa struggle to contain an outbreak that has already claimed more than 5,300 lives across the continent.

New Vaccines Target Bundibugyo Strain

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, informed reporters that the approval covers two specific candidates developed exclusively for the Bundibugyo virus. The first candidate is ChAdOx1 BDBV, a joint development by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India. The second option is Moderna's mRNA-1469 vaccine.

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These new tools are distinct from existing treatments because they address a specific viral variant not covered by currently approved drugs. While the Ervebo vaccine is authorized for the standard Ebola virus, it does not protect against the Bundibugyo strain currently ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tedros noted that a trial using Ervebo began last month but highlighted the necessity of these new specific interventions.

DRC Leads Trial With International Support

The National Institute for Biomedical Research in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spearheading the clinical trials for these new vaccines. The institute is operating with significant backing from global partners, including the World Health Organisation itself. This collaborative effort aims to accelerate the availability of effective countermeasures against the deadly pathogen.

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Tedros emphasized that while vaccines are powerful tools, they cannot replace immediate life-saving measures. He stressed the importance of early patient care, rigorous contact tracing, proper isolation protocols, and safe burials. Furthermore, he noted that trusted engagement with local communities remains essential for controlling the spread of the disease effectively.

Nigeria Confirms Imported Case From Uganda

On Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the ongoing epidemic had killed over 5,300 people, with the vast majority of fatalities occurring in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of the Bundibugyo virus in the Federal Capital Territory on October 20.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention verified the case involving a woman who had traveled from Uganda. Laboratory confirmation on October 20 made Nigeria the fifth country to detect the virus since the outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 15, 2026. This detection highlights the cross-border risks associated with the epidemic.

Quarantine Measures And Historical Context

The index patient was evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 for further medical care alongside her husband, who was identified as a close contact. As of November 3, the NCDC situation dashboard listed one confirmed case in Nigeria with no deaths. Authorities have identified 62 contacts, with 57 currently placed in quarantine.

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This event recalls Nigeria's previous Ebola outbreak in 2014, which began when an infected Liberian traveller arrived in Lagos. That crisis spread to Port Harcourt, resulting in 20 cases and eight deaths. The current response leverages lessons learned from that period to prevent a wider transmission within the region.