WHO and Africa CDC Launch $518-Million Joint Plan to Contain Ebola Outbreak in DRC and Region

A strategic $518-million plan by the WHO and Africa CDC aims to control the Ebola outbreak in northeastern DRC and neighboring Uganda, focusing on surveillance, clinical care, and community engagement through November 2026.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) and the African Union's public health agency have announced a $518-million joint strategy to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries.

The plan, spanning from June to November 2026, focuses on emergency coordination, surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, and community engagement. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the initiative is practical, time-bound, and fully costed, aiming to contain the current outbreak and minimize further spread. The outbreak, declared on May 15 in northeastern DRC, involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is suspected to have circulated undetected for some time.

According to the latest WHO data, the DRC has reported 381 confirmed cases and 64 deaths across three provinces, with Ituri province bearing the brunt-accounting for 90% of cases and 76% of fatalities. Just across the border, Uganda has recorded 16 confirmed cases, including one death, raising regional alarm. Health workers on the front lines, such as those from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), are implementing strict infection control measures.

At the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) in Munigi, DRC, medical staff don personal protective equipment (PPE) under specialist supervision before entering isolation wards. This includes moving through sanitized red zones to monitor patients, deliver care, and maintain facility hygiene. The centre was recently rehabilitated by MSF to bolster the response.

The current Bundibugyo strain outbreak is larger than previous occurrences in 2007 and 2012, as noted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, underscoring the urgency of the coordinated $518-million effort to curb transmission and save lives





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Bundibugyo Strain WHO Africa CDC Uganda Ebola Treatment Center Doctors Without Borders Infection Control Public Health Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Anti-Foreigner Violence Displaces HundredsHundreds of foreigners, primarily from Malawi and Mozambique, have fled to community centers in South Africa's coastal towns following xenophobic attacks and threats by local mobs. The violence, which began with protests against illegal immigrants, resulted in torched shacks and deaths, with Mozambican authorities reporting 300 citizens returning home. Victims recounted being chased from their homes and forced to sleep in the bush, despite having legal documentation. Police confirmed two fatalities linked to the demonstrations, while Mozambique claimed five of its nationals were killed. The unrest highlights ongoing tensions over migration and resource competition.

Read more »

South Africa Police Warn Against Anti-Migrant ViolenceSouth Africa has experienced repeated waves of xenophobic violence over the past decades and the new flare-up has seen vigilantes going door-to-door to tell foreign nationals to leave by June 30.

Read more »

Nigerian govt outlines measures to reduce current 90% importation of medical equipment in West AfricaThe administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it has introduced robust federal initiatives aimed at eliminating vulnerabilities in the supply

Read more »

World Bank Highlights Progress in West Africa Power Integration and Access ProgrammeThe World Bank reports that its West Africa Regional Power Integration and Electricity Access Programme has significantly expanded cross-border electricity trade, improved utility finances, and increased access for millions, contributing to more affordable, reliable, and sustainable power across the sub-region.

Read more »