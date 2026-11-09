Whatadeal Hosts Rave on the Rock at Olumo Rock in Abeokuta on Nov 20, 2026

Whatadeal subsidiary SystemSpecs Group launches Rave on the Rock on November 20, 2026, blending music with heritage tourism at Olumo Rock, Abeokuta.

Whatadeal, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, is set to host the maiden edition of Rave on the Rock, a cultural and entertainment event at Olumo Rock, Abeokuta, on November 20, 2026. The event will bring together live music, indigenous culture, art, fashion and food, as part of an initiative to promote tourism and create opportunities for local businesses and creative enterprises.

The event will use the historic landmark as a setting for a blend of contemporary entertainment and cultural expression, with activities spanning live music performances, DJ sets, guided heritage experiences, indigenous performances, art showcases, fashion displays and Nigerian food. The initiative reflects a growing opportunity to connect Nigeria's entertainment industry with its cultural and tourism assets, creating experiences that encourage domestic travel while bringing greater attention to destinations beyond the country's established tourism circuits.

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Historic Olumo Rock Setting for New Event

Olumo Rock, a 137-metre landmark closely associated with the history of the Egba people, provides a spectacular natural setting for the event. Historically recognised as a place of refuge during periods of conflict, the Rock remains an important symbol of Abeokuta's heritage and one of Ogun State's most prominent tourist attractions.

Through Rave on the Rock, Whatadeal intends to bring a contemporary audience into this historical setting, using entertainment as a platform to encourage cultural discovery and engagement with the destination. The event will feature a programme that combines the energy of contemporary Nigerian music with indigenous performances, including Egba storytelling, talking drums, dance and craft displays.

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A guided exploration of the Rock will form part of the daytime experience, alongside art installations, a Nigerian fashion showcase and a curated food court featuring local culinary offerings. This approach aims to merge modern leisure interests with deep historical context, ensuring visitors engage with both the present-day vibrancy and the ancient significance of the location.

Whatadeal CEO Vision for Cultural Tourism

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director, Whatadeal said the event was conceived to create an experience that connects entertainment with a wider appreciation of Nigeria's cultural identity and tourism potential. She emphasized that the goal is to move beyond simple music gatherings to create meaningful cultural intersections.

Nigeria has an abundance of cultural assets, historical landmarks and creative talent that can be brought into the mainstream of our entertainment and tourism conversations. We see Rave on the Rock as an opportunity to do this in a way that is engaging, commercially relevant and accessible to different audiences, Ms. Ademiluyi stated, highlighting the strategic importance of the event.

Our ambition goes beyond organising a music event. We want to create a platform that attracts people to Abeokuta, encourages them to experience its heritage and provides opportunities for local businesses, artisans, creatives and tourism operators to participate in an event with wider reach. We also see potential to develop Rave on the Rock into a recurring annual property, she added, outlining the long-term strategic vision for the brand.

Economic Impact on Local Abeokuta Businesses

Beyond attendance and entertainment, the event is expected to provide a platform for local businesses and creative operators to showcase their products and services to visitors. Food vendors, artisans, tour guides and hospitality businesses are among the local enterprises that will benefit from increased visitor activity around the event.

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The event will also provide an opportunity for collaboration among local businesses, creative operators, and other stakeholders, who will contribute to the overall visitor experience by showcasing their products and services. Food vendors, artisans, tour guides and hospitality businesses are among the diverse participants expected to work together to create a vibrant and engaging experience for visitors.

Rave on the Rock reflects the growing opportunity to connect Nigeria's vibrant creative economy with the richness of its cultural and tourism assets. Beyond the music and entertainment for which Nigeria is increasingly recognised, our cities and communities have stories, heritage, landscapes and unique experiences waiting to be discovered. Events such as this can help bring these dimensions together, creating new reasons for people to travel, explore and experience more of Nigeria.

Future Annual Growth and Tech Integration Plans

For Whatadeal, this is also about reimagining how people discover and engage with experiences. Operating across events and entertainment, travel and e-commerce, the company sees an opportunity to bring these interconnected sectors closer, using technology to make leisure, discovery and memorable experiences more accessible.

Rave on the Rock provides a platform to explore this vision in a tangible way, connecting entertainment with the wider experiences a destination has to offer. The ambition is to grow Rave on the Rock into an annual signature event for Abeokuta, attracting audiences from across Nigeria and beyond. More than a single entertainment event, it presents an opportunity to put Abeokuta on the map as a destination for culture, leisure and creative expression, while bringing its distinctive identity and attractions to a wider national and international audience.