What Nigeria appears to face is not a complete absence of talent, but difficulty producing and retaining highly experienced professionals at the scale required by a rapidly expanding digital economy

The news text discusses a controversy surrounding comments made by the CEO of Moniepoint, a tech company, questioning the production and retention of highly skilled professionals in Nigeria's tech industry. It highlights the challenges young professionals face in finding employment and the personal significance of tech for survival and economic mobility.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoArticle of Faith: No salvation without holiness (1), By Femi AribisalaWhat Nigeria appears to face is not a complete absence of talent, but difficulty producing and retaining highly experienced professionals at the scale required by a rapidly expanding digital economy.

The comment may have been controversial, but perhaps its biggest impact was forcing a conversation many people had avoided publicly for too long. Beneath the outrage lies a more uncomfortable reflection about direction. Nigeria’s real test is not whether it can produce brilliant tech talent, it already does, but whether it can build an environment where that brilliance does not feel like an exception that has to leave to fully thrive





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Nigeria Tech Industry Unemployment Skills Experience

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