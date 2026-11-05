WFD Urges Nigerian Legislators to Institutionalise Post-Legislative Scrutiny

WFD Country Director Adebowale Olorunmola calls for institutionalizing Post-Legislative Scrutiny in Nigeria to assess law impact and improve social cohesion beyond mere enactment.

The Welfare Foundation for Democracy (WFD) has issued a formal directive to Nigeria's National and State Houses of Assembly to formally institutionalize the practice of Post-Legislative Scrutiny. This strategic move aims to determine whether existing laws are successfully achieving their intended objectives and to effectively address any implementation gaps that may have emerged since their passage.

The Core Mechanism of Post-Legislative Scrutiny

The effectiveness of legislation should not be measured merely by the number of laws passed, but by their actual impact on citizens and their ability to respond to changing societal needs. The Country Director of WFD in Nigeria, Adebowale Olorunmola, made this critical call during a two-day Post-Legislative Scrutiny Assist Prototype Capacity-Building Workshop and Mock PLS Inquiry held in Abuja. He explained that PLS provides a systematic approach for lawmakers to revisit legislation, usually two or three years after enactment, to assess its implementation and identify unintended consequences requiring legislative intervention.

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Olorunmola emphasized that this process is distinct from routine legal reviews or standard legislative oversight. He described it as a methodological process that involves citizens, relevant stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and the intended beneficiaries of legislation. The goal is to ensure that laws remained relevant, promoted social cohesion, and contributed meaningfully to national development without waiting for public complaints or protests.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Examples

The foundation cited significant progress at both national and subnational levels, highlighting the establishment of a dedicated PLS unit at the Oyo State House of Assembly as a primary example. This development followed an earlier PLS Academy organized in collaboration with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and the subsequent production of a position paper on the institutionalisation of PLS in Nigeria. Oyo State has become a leading example of subnational adoption, with its House of Assembly conducting public inquiries into the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law enacted in 2019 and the Oyo State Security Network Agency Law, popularly known as the Amotekun Law, enacted in 2020.

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Furthermore, the Oyo State House of Assembly is preparing to conduct another inquiry into its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Referral Centre Agency Law. Delta State has also demonstrated commitment by establishing a PLS directorate and identifying legislation for possible scrutiny, although it has yet to establish a dedicated unit. Okundeji Aderonke, the PLS Unit Coordinator of the Oyo State House of Assembly, stated that the unit was inaugurated in January 2025, making the assembly the first in Nigeria to establish such a structure.

Real-World Impact and Sustainability Goals

Olorunmola urged NILDS to sustain efforts to extend the initiative to all 36 state assemblies, stressing that institutional ownership would ensure continuity beyond the lifespan of development partners' interventions. He noted that the foundation has developed guidelines to help state assemblies institutionalize PLS without necessarily depending on WFD's direct involvement, emphasizing that they do not want to work for working's sake or implement for implementation's sake. The core priority is to put sustainability into consideration to ensure long-term efficacy.

The WFD Country Director also called for stronger collaboration between the legislature, executive, law enforcement agencies, and citizens to ensure that findings from scrutiny exercises translate into improved implementation and policy decisions. He expressed concern about Nigeria's low level of social cohesion, arguing that effective implementation of relevant laws and regular scrutiny of their outcomes are necessary for building a more cohesive society. Olorunmola expressed optimism that the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly could play a significant role in promoting the initiative across the country, particularly through the involvement of the immediate past chairman, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, and the current chairman, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.