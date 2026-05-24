West Ham relegated from Premier League, Spurs secure safety during emotional encounter

West Ham United was relegated from the Premier League after 14 years, while Tottenham secured safety following a nervy encounter with Everton. Spurs finished two points ahead after Roberto De Zerbi's team won 1-0.

A West Ham United fan reacts in the stands after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium .

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs beat Everton 1-0 at a nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to finish two points clear of the Hammers, who overcame Leeds 3-0. West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England’s top division. Spur kick off against Everton, needing realistically only a draw to avoid relegation for the first time since 1977.

Joao Paulinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post. West Ham, then drawing 0-0 with Leeds, needing a favor from Everton, even if they went on to win their match. West Ham has enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club’s third manager of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season. West Ham were promoted to the English top division in 2012





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