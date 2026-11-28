Justice George Chibueze Nnamani warns of authoritarian drift in West Africa. The article details executive overreach, military coup resurgence, and the urgent need for judicial independence in the region.

West Africa stands at a precarious crossroads where democratic institutions are weakening and authoritarian tendencies are rising. Justice George Chibueze Nnamani has issued a stark warning that the sub-region risks sliding back into an era of dictatorship. This concern was voiced during the 4th Civil Society Week for West Africa in Enugu.

Executive Dominance Threatens Democracy

Justice George Chibueze Nnamani highlighted the growing dominance of the executive arm of government across the region. He argued that the legislature and judiciary are being subordinated to political ambitions rather than constitutional duty. A constitutional democracy cannot function when one branch assumes overwhelming powers over the others.

Also read The scary criminalisation of Freedom of Expression in West Africa

The principle of separation of powers is a fundamental safeguard against tyranny and abuse of authority. The legislature must make laws, the executive must implement them, and the judiciary must interpret the law to protect citizens. These institutions require an effective system of checks and balances to prevent the concentration of political power.

Unfortunately, this constitutional arrangement is under severe pressure from various civilian administrations. Some leaders appear uncomfortable with institutional restraints and treat independent-minded legislatures and courts as obstacles. Where political loyalty takes precedence over constitutional responsibility, democracy gradually loses its substance.

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Resurgence Of Military Interventions

The sub-region is witnessing a resurgence of military interventions that were once thought to be consigned to history. Although military intervention remains unconstitutional, civilian governments must acknowledge their role in this trend. Failures in governance have contributed to the growing attraction of military alternatives among the population.

Frustration with elected governments is rooted in familiar problems such as corruption and insecurity. Unemployment and poverty have become widespread issues that alienate ordinary citizens. Electoral manipulation and economic mismanagement further erode public confidence in democratic processes.

When political leaders become preoccupied with retaining power and rewarding loyalists, the interests of citizens are sidelined. Democracy is not merely about winning elections but about delivering good governance. Leaders must demonstrate the benefits of constitutionalism through transparent elections and sustainable development.

Judicial Independence Under Threat

Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director of Spaces for Change, has raised serious concerns about the use of judicial processes to restrict civic freedoms. She argues that a democracy tying the judiciary to the executive is a caricature of constitutional government. The judiciary must remain capable of holding governments accountable and protecting individual liberties.

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In Nigeria, Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution mandates financial autonomy for state judiciaries. This provision requires funds in the Consolidated Revenue Fund to be paid directly to the heads of courts. The 2014 judgment in JUSUN v NJC also reinforced this critical principle of fiscal independence.

Despite these legal frameworks, compliance with judicial financial autonomy remains a significant challenge. Governors who control the release of funds create avenues for influencing the judiciary. State governments must respect these constitutional provisions and stop treating judicial funding as an administrative favor.

Future Implications For Governance

Preserving democracy requires more than rhetoric about constitutionalism from West African leaders. Governments that fail to improve living conditions should expect collapsing public confidence. The sub-region must address corruption and poverty to restore faith in democratic institutions.

The warning from Justice George Chibueze Nnamani serves as a timely reminder that democracy does not sustain itself. It requires constant vigilance and active participation from civil society. The upcoming years will test the resolve of West African nations to uphold the rule of law.