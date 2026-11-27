Stakeholders in Lagos call for stronger enforcement against gender-based violence targeting women traders in West Africa, highlighting 90 percent representation on key corridors.

Stakeholders from government institutions, border agencies, development organisations, and women traders' associations have united in Lagos to demand immediate and stronger action against gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and other abuses confronting women engaged in cross-border trade in West Africa. The coalition spoke on Wednesday to mark the commencement of the 2026 16 Days of Activism against GBV, highlighting the urgent need to protect female commerce participants in the region.

Dialogue Marks Activism Commencement

The public-private dialogue served as a critical advocacy platform to address the systemic challenges facing women in cross-border commerce across West Africa. The event was convened under the Making Trade Work for Women in West Africa programme, which is implemented by TradeMark Africa and the Centre for International Studies and Cooperation in partnership with Canada. Africa International Trade & Commerce Research served as the local partner for this significant engagement aimed at safeguarding women traders.

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Harassment Study Findings Revealed

Brice Adou, the West Africa programme manager for gender and inclusive trade at TradeMark Africa, stated that the dialogue provided a necessary space for bringing together public officials and traders to address the specific challenges facing women in cross-border commerce. Adou highlighted findings from a study conducted between August and November that identified harassment as a major concern. These findings revealed that the abuse extends beyond sexual harassment to include verbal mistreatment and other forms of harassment that disrupt trade activities.

Enforcement and Accountability Demands

Sand Mba-Kalu, executive director of the Africa International Trade & Commerce Research, called for the effective enforcement of existing protections and stronger accountability for perpetrators of abuse against women traders. Mba-Kalu emphasized that women should not be punished for trading across borders and noted that regulations exist to protect them, stating a desire to make those protections active rather than dormant. She argued that the current lack of enforcement undermines the safety and economic participation of women in the region.

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Women Dominate Key Trade Corridors

Mba-Kalu highlighted the critical importance of women to regional commerce, revealing that they account for approximately 90 percent of cross-border traders along the Lagos-Abidjan and Tema-Wagadu corridors. She warned that insecurity and harassment directly undermine the objectives of regional integration, including the African Continental Free Trade Area and the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme. These abuses create significant barriers to the seamless movement of goods and people that these trade agreements are designed to facilitate.

Upcoming Regional Dialogues Scheduled

The dialogue featured findings from a digital survey on gender-based violence along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor and a panel discussion on making borders work for women traders. This engagement is part of wider activities along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, with subsequent dialogues scheduled for Cotonou, Benin, on December 1, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on December 8. These events aim to expand the advocacy network and ensure that the call for safety and accountability reaches all major trade hubs in West Africa.