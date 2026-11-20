Wesley University Ondo will graduate 742 students at its 15th convocation, including 79 first-class honours, as enrollment surges from under 500 to over 5,000. The event features project commissioning and a foundation-laying ceremony.

Wesley University, Ondo town, Ondo State, will graduate a total of 742 students at its 15th convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, with 79 earning first-class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Sunday Obeka, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing with journalists. According to the graduation statistics, 434 graduates will receive undergraduate degrees while 308 will be awarded postgraduate degrees. Giving a breakdown of the undergraduate classifications, the Vice-Chancellor said, A total of 434 undergraduate degree entries have been recorded, comprising 79 first class, 283 second class upper, 71 second class lower and one third class.

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University Records Enormous Institutional Growth

The postgraduate graduation list contains 308 entries, bringing the total number of graduands to 742. The ceremony will hold on Saturday, marking the institution's 15th convocation. Obeka also announced that the university has recorded enormous institutional growth with student population increasing from fewer than 500 to over 5,000. He noted that the university previously faced challenges including low student enrollment and financial difficulties.

Through strategic leadership, institutional reforms, and deliberate efforts to reposition it for sustainable development, the institution has witnessed remarkable progress. The increase reflects growing public confidence, expansion of academic programs, and determination to provide quality education. The Vice-Chancellor identified academic expansion as one of his administration's major priorities, particularly in professional and highly sought-after disciplines.

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He stressed that newly accredited programs within the College of Medical and Allied Health Sciences and the Faculty of Engineering are significant milestones in the university's development. He added that the institution is strengthening existing programs across the Faculties of Education, Arts, Sciences, and Agriculture to ensure its offerings remain relevant to contemporary societal needs, technological advancement, and national development.

New Infrastructure Projects To Be Commissioned

As part of the convocation activities, the university will commission and formally dedicate several infrastructural projects aimed at improving teaching, learning, research, and administrative efficiency. The projects include the Vice-Chancellor's Official Residence, Engineering New Complex, Permanent Site/Prelate's Gate, Senior Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche's Medical and Allied Health Sciences Complex, Joseph Teebo's CBT/ICT Complex, Faculty of Pharmacy Building, Anatomy Building Extension, and Wesley University Radio Studio. The program will also feature the foundation-laying ceremony of High Chief Sir Akingbule's Senate Building.

Obeka further disclosed that construction activities are progressing at the university's permanent site, particularly on the Agriculture Building and Medical and Allied Health Sciences Building, among other projects. Reaffirming the university's commitment to research and community engagement, he recalled the institution's successful hosting of an event. He said, We are not just an institution that awards certificates. Our responsibility extends to knowledge production, research, innovation, and meaningful contributions to societal development.

Convocation Themes Sustainable Educational Growth

He emphasized that the university remains focused on building an academically sound, technologically driven, research-oriented, and professionally relevant institution committed to character development. The three-day convocation ceremony is themed John Wesley Model: A Panacea for Sustainable Grassroot Educational Growth and Healthcare for All in the 21st Century. It will feature project commissioning, convocation activities, the Founder's Day celebration, Prelate's Party, the Convocation Lecture, and other programs.

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The Vice-Chancellor identified strengthening academic programs, improving infrastructure, attracting qualified academic personnel, deepening research activities, and establishing strategic partnerships as key areas of focus for the university's future. He reiterated the university's determination to build an institution that is academically sound, technologically driven, research-oriented, professionally relevant, and committed to character development.