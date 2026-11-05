Wema Bank names 21 finalists for Hackaholics 7.0 grand finale in Lagos

Wema Bank has unveiled 21 finalists who will compete at the Hackaholics 7.0 grand finale on November 6, 2026 in Lagos. The edition drew 5,329 participants and 1,632 ideas across seven pitch centres.

Wema Bank has unveiled the 21 finalists for the seventh edition of its Hackaholics innovation programme, who will compete at the grand finale scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, in Lagos.

The grand finale is themed Festival of the Future. It is expected to bring together innovators, technology leaders, startup founders, investors and other stakeholders in Nigeria's innovation ecosystem. The event will showcase emerging ideas, technological solutions and opportunities shaping the future, according to the bank. The 21 finalists are Dynalimb, Harthiq, Acceede, Vhorde, URI, Trarrk, SocialSign, RaverPay, All-Arbitrates, CitizensGage, Craft-Planet, FOID, PayByPalm, Niteonn, Nexa-AI, Neural-Forge, MamaAlert, JolliFlow, Becca, CropiQ and Middleman.

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Wema Bank Youth Innovation Initiative

Hackaholics is Wema Bank's youth and startup-focused initiative. It is designed to provide young innovators with a platform to develop technology-driven ideas into practical solutions to real-world challenges. The programme also aims to position participants to compete in the global technology and digital economy. Wema Bank is Nigeria's oldest indigenous bank and pioneer of Africa's first fully digital bank.

Since its launch in 2019, the initiative has attracted more than 21,000 applicants. It has engaged over 50,000 participants and supported more than 10,000 startups across three countries. The programme has also facilitated the development of over 100 solutions from scratch since it began. The seventh edition commenced on July 1, 2026.

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It attracted 5,329 participants and generated 1,632 innovative ideas and solutions. The pitches were held across seven pitch-centre locations: Uyo, Kano, YabaTech, Benin, Ibadan, Enugu and Lagos. Following the nationwide programme, 59 participants emerged from the different centres. The 21 finalists were then selected through a multi-stage evaluation process to compete at the grand finale.

Grand Finale Pre Pitch And Tour

Activities for the grand finale will begin on Wednesday, November 4, with a Pre-Pitch session. The finalists will present refined versions of their solutions during the session. This will be followed by the Ecosystem Tour on Thursday, November 5, powered by Wema Bank. The tour will provide participants with opportunities to visit leading institutions in the technology and innovation ecosystem.

Participants will also interact with industry professionals and gain practical insights ahead of the final competition. The three-day programme of strategic engagement and innovation-focused activities will culminate in the grand finale on Friday, November 6. Outstanding innovators will be recognised and celebrated for their solutions. Through Hackaholics, Wema Bank said it remains committed to advancing Nigeria's innovation ecosystem.

Empowering Next Generation Innovators

This includes identifying emerging talent and creating opportunities for young innovators. The bank also said the initiative supports the development of solutions to real-world challenges. It underscores the bank's efforts to empower the next generation of innovators. It also reinforces its role in building an ecosystem where technology-driven ideas can thrive.

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Wema Bank said the initiative helps foster an environment where ideas can be developed into practical solutions and possibilities become reality.