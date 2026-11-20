Wellington College International Lagos convened global leaders for a November 19, 2026 forum on integrating AI in education while prioritizing ethical human flourishing and core competencies.

Wellington College International Lagos convened a high-level gathering of education and technology leaders on Thursday, 19 November 2026, for its inaugural Thought Leadership Forum. The event, held at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos, focused on the critical theme of Human Flourishing in the Age of AI. This national conversation aims to redefine educational standards as artificial intelligence transforms the global workforce and learning environments.

Forum Details and Key Attendees

The forum brought together prominent figures from the public, private, and educational sectors to discuss the integration of technology in schooling. Key participants included Chris Rothwell, Founding Director of the Wellington College Education Institute of AI, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Founding Partner at Future Africa. Also present were Folasade Adefisayo, Principal Consultant and CEO of Leading Learning Ltd, and Jadesola Adedeji, Co-Founder of STEM METS. Business leaders Yomi Ademola, Chairman of West Africa at Rendeavour and Managing Director of Alaro City, joined the dialogue alongside Christine Haslett, Headmaster of Wellington College International Lagos.

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Government and diplomatic representation underscored the significance of the event. Oyindamola Martins, Director of ICT at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, attended on behalf of Permanent Secretary Mrs Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite. Simon Field, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission, also represented the British diplomatic mission. The attendance of these stakeholders highlights the multi-sectoral approach required to address the challenges posed by rapid technological advancement in the Nigerian educational context.

Strategic Vision and OECD Framework

The thematic focus of the forum aligns with the broader vision of Wellington College Education, which promotes an approach called Education for Human Flourishing. This philosophy asserts that education must extend beyond traditional academic metrics to develop a student's capacity to understand the world, make ethical decisions, and adapt to change. This vision is grounded in the Human Flourishing in the Age of AI manifesto, which draws heavily from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) framework. The OECD published its Education for Human Flourishing framework in November 2025 in partnership with the International Baccalaureate to guide future educational policies.

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The OECD framework identifies five core competencies that young people must develop alongside traditional academic subjects. These competencies include understanding the world, appreciating the world, adaptive problem-solving, ethical competence, and acting in the world. Wellington College International Lagos intends to use these pillars as a foundation for a national conversation regarding the definition of an educated person in the second quarter of the twenty-first century. The school draws on this distinguished British educational heritage and is scheduled to open its new campus in Alaro City, Lagos, in September 2027.

Key Questions for Future Education

The forum invited a diverse range of participants, including parents, current and former pupils, teachers, politicians, and business leaders to consider four pivotal questions about the future of schooling. The first question addresses how schools can balance academic excellence in mathematics, science, and reading with the soft skills and values required in an AI-enabled world. The second question explores how the education system can better prepare young people to make meaningful contributions to their local and global communities. These questions aim to provoke deep reflection on the purpose of education in an era where technology can perform many traditional academic tasks.

The third question focuses on the assessment of student progress, challenging traditional grading methods in favor of more holistic evaluations. The fourth question proposes redesigning schools to give teachers more time for individual coaching and mentorship. This structural shift is essential for maintaining the human element of education while leveraging technological tools. By addressing these questions, the forum seeks to create a roadmap for educational institutions that prioritize human well-being and ethical development alongside technological proficiency.

Leadership Insights on AI and Ethics

Delivering the keynote address, Chris Rothwell explored the evolving relationship between education and artificial intelligence. He examined both the opportunities and challenges presented by increasingly capable AI systems, emphasizing the need to develop independent thinking and creativity. Rothwell argued that sound judgement and the ability to use emerging technologies effectively are critical skills for future generations. He noted that AI is changing not only how people work and learn but also the opportunities available to them and the choices they make.

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In her welcome address, Mrs Christine Haslett, Founding Headmaster of Wellington College International Lagos, emphasized the importance of developing character, curiosity, and a sense of purpose. She highlighted that academic excellence must be paired with strong moral grounding to prepare students for a complex future. Haslett stressed that the responsibility for preparing young people lies with educators, families, and wider society. Her address reinforced the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who can thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

The outcomes of this inaugural Thought Leadership Forum will inform the operational strategy of Wellington College International Lagos as it prepares for its opening in Alaro City. By integrating the insights from the OECD framework and the discussions with industry leaders, the school aims to set a new standard for education in West Africa. The forum serves as a catalyst for ongoing dialogue among stakeholders who are committed to ensuring that young people are equipped to navigate the ethical and practical challenges of the AI age. This approach positions the institution as a forward-thinking leader in the region's educational landscape.