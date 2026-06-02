Wellington College International Lagos Appoints Christine Haslett as Founding Headmaster

Wellington College International Lagos has named Christine Haslett as its Founding Headmaster, bringing her extensive international school leadership experience to the new institution set to open in 2027 in Alaro City, Lagos.

Wellington College International Lagos , a new school set to open in Alaro City, Lagos , has appointed Christine Haslett as its Founding Headmaster. The announcement marks a significant step forward as the school progresses towards its planned opening in September 2027.

Christine Haslett brings extensive experience in international education, having held leadership roles in day and boarding schools across the UK, China, and Indonesia. She was instrumental in establishing Wellington College Independent School Jakarta, where she contributed to building its academic, pastoral, and organisational foundations. Her leadership style combines strategic clarity with a strong focus on pastoral care, community engagement, and academic excellence.

Paul Vanni, International Director of Wellington College International, expressed confidence in her ability to guide the school through its formative years, citing her commitment to values-driven education. Commenting on her appointment, Christine Haslett said she was honoured to take up the role and looked forward to working with students, families, and colleagues to create a vibrant learning environment.

She emphasised her vision of establishing a school where every child is known, challenged, and inspired to realise their potential while developing character, confidence, and compassion. She also stressed the importance of honouring Nigeria's rich heritage while preparing pupils for a global future. Located within Alaro City, a developing mixed-use community in Lagos, Wellington College International Lagos is part of the global family of Wellington College schools.

These schools share a common educational philosophy centred on academic excellence, character education, and holistic development. The school aims to serve families in Nigeria, West Africa, and the wider African diaspora, offering education for children aged 3 to 18 in both day and boarding settings. Its curriculum will be values-led, holistic, and future-facing, grounded in academic rigour and character development. The appointment of Christine Haslett is seen as a key milestone in the school's journey towards opening.

Her experience in founding and leading international schools makes her well-suited to shape the identity and culture of Wellington College International Lagos. The school's leadership team is now focused on building the campus, recruiting staff, and developing programmes that align with the Wellington ethos. As the school prepares for its opening, it aims to become a leading educational institution in Nigeria, contributing to the country's educational landscape.

The Wellington College brand is known for its commitment to pioneering education that serves and helps shape a better world. By establishing a presence in Lagos, the school hopes to provide Nigerian and international students with access to world-class education within the region. The school will offer a broad curriculum that includes academic subjects, sports, arts, and character education, ensuring a well-rounded development for students. Boarding facilities will be available for students who require accommodation, fostering a community environment.

The school's location in Alaro City provides a conducive setting for learning, with modern infrastructure and green spaces. The appointment of Christine Haslett has been met with enthusiasm from the educational community in Nigeria, as it signals the school's commitment to high standards. Her background in both the UK and Asian international schools brings a global perspective to the local context.

She is expected to lead the school with a focus on values such as kindness, integrity, and responsibility, which are central to the Wellington College philosophy. The school will also incorporate Nigerian cultural elements into its programme to ensure that students remain connected to their heritage. The founding headmaster will play a crucial role in shaping the school's ethos and academic direction, setting the tone for future generations of students.

With her appointment, Wellington College International Lagos is now poised to move forward with its development plans, including the construction of facilities and the recruitment of teaching staff. The school aims to open its doors in September 2027, with a phased approach starting with early years and primary grades. Over time, it will expand to offer secondary education and boarding.

The school's leadership believes that Christine Haslett's experience and vision will be instrumental in creating a school that meets the needs of 21st-century learners. Her focus on pastoral care and academic excellence aligns with the expectations of parents seeking a holistic education for their children. As the school prepares for its launch, it will engage with the local community to build relationships and understand the educational needs of families in Lagos and beyond.

Wellington College International Lagos is committed to being a school that not only delivers academic success but also nurtures responsible global citizens. The appointment of Christine Haslett is a testament to this commitment. Her leadership will guide the school as it establishes itself as a centre of excellence in Nigeria. The school's vision is to create a learning environment where students are challenged to think critically, act ethically, and contribute positively to society.

With her at the helm, Wellington College International Lagos is set to become a beacon of educational innovation in West Africa





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Wellington College Lagos Christine Haslett Appointment International School

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