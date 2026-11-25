WealthBridge Asset Management Limited achieves A- rating from DataPro and earns three ISO certifications, signaling strengthened financial stability and operational excellence in the financial services sector.

WealthBridge Asset Management Limited has officially secured a significant upgrade to its Investment Manager Rating, moving from BBB+(IM) to A-(IM) with a stable outlook. This critical financial milestone was conferred by DataPro Limited in November 2026, marking a substantial validation of the firm's enhanced market standing. Simultaneously, the organization obtained three internationally recognized ISO certifications, further solidifying its commitment to global operational standards and information security protocols.

Rating Upgrade Drivers and Financial Strength

DataPro Limited cited a comprehensive improvement in WealthBridge Asset Management's financial position, operating performance, and overall business profile as the primary drivers for this upward rating adjustment. The agency specifically identified increased revenue streams, robust liquidity metrics, and a significantly expanded asset base as key indicators of the firm's growing strength. Additionally, the presence of an experienced management team was highlighted as a stabilizing factor that contributed to the decision to assign the stable outlook.

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This upgrade represents a tangible shift in investor confidence, reflecting the company's ability to navigate complex market conditions while maintaining rigorous financial discipline. The A-(IM) rating serves as a competitive differentiator in the asset management landscape, potentially attracting larger institutional partnerships and high-net-worth individual clients who prioritize stability and growth. DataPro's assessment underscores the firm's strategic focus on sustainable expansion rather than aggressive, high-risk maneuvers.

Stakeholder Assessments and Strategic Oversight

In a parallel evaluation, Agusto & Co. affirmed WealthBridge Asset Management's Investment Manager Rating at BBB(IM), providing a balanced view of the company's current capabilities. The assessment agency credited the firm's experienced leadership and decisive decision-making capabilities for maintaining this solid standing. Furthermore, Agusto & Co. noted the significant support provided by the wider WealthBridge Financial Services Group, which acts as a structural backbone for the asset management division.

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However, the independent review also identified specific areas requiring further attention, particularly regarding organizational capacity and the specialized experience within certain technical teams. The assessment highlighted the increasing adoption of technology as a positive trend but emphasized the need for continuous skill development among specialist staff. These insights from Agusto & Co. provide a clear roadmap for internal development, ensuring that the firm's human capital aligns with its technological and strategic advancements.

Triple ISO Certification and Operational Resilience

WealthBridge Asset Management Limited also celebrated the issuance of three prestigious ISO certifications, which were officially granted on 21 October 2026 and remain valid until 20 October 2029. These credentials cover critical operational domains, including the Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001:2022), the Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301:2019), and the IT Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018). Each certification adheres to strict international standards, ensuring compliance and resilience across all business functions.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification recognizes the company's sophisticated framework for managing information security across diverse business processes. This includes the protection of information assets, personnel data, technology infrastructure, and third-party services, which is increasingly vital in an era of digital financial transactions. By securing this certification, WealthBridge demonstrates its proactive approach to safeguarding client data and maintaining trust in an increasingly interconnected financial ecosystem.

Leadership Vision and Future Growth Trajectory

Ahmed Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, described the rating upgrade as an encouraging recognition of the progress made in strengthening financial and operational capacities. He emphasized that the independent assessment by Agusto & Co., including its recommendations for further development, is valued as the organization remains committed to continuous improvement. Lawal stated that the attainment of these ISO certifications demonstrates a firm commitment to building an institution anchored on strong governance and operational excellence.

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The CEO further noted that sustainable growth in financial services requires more than just financial performance; it demands the right people, robust systems, sound processes, and the discipline to consistently deliver on stakeholder expectations. WealthBridge Asset Management is aligning these developments with its three-year strategic direction, themed Charting the Next Frontier of Growth. This strategy focuses on sustainable growth, business transformation, innovation, and enhanced value creation, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the industry as it moves forward.