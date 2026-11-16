Nigeria's opposition Coalition for Democracy will sign a unity agreement and adopt three foundational documents at its second summit on November 23 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria's opposition political parties will sign a unity agreement on November 23 at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation, defend electoral integrity and present a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The agreement will be signed at the second summit of Nigeria's opposition political parties, alongside the adoption of the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal and the Framework for Opposition Unity. The coalition will also adopt a National Reform Programme outlining policy priorities and institutional reforms to address the country's major challenges.

Also read Nigerian Opposition Parties to Sign Covenant for Democratic Renewal in Abuja

Unity Agreement Details Disclosed

The Coalition for Democracy disclosed this in a statement on Monday, signed by its convener and former All Progressives Congress national vice chairman, Salihu Lukman, on behalf of the participating parties. Lukman said the three documents were developed by working groups of representatives from the participating parties after the first opposition summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026.

The coalition said the agreements were intended to move opposition cooperation beyond personal relationships and establish written commitments capable of enduring beyond individual political interests. In the past, opposition cooperation has too often rested on personal understandings that did not survive the political circumstances that brought them about, the coalition said. This time, we have chosen to build on a different foundation, it stated.

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The statement said opposition parties are putting their commitments in writing, institutionalising their cooperation, and establishing principles that must outlive both the moment and the personalities. The coalition said its objective was not merely to unite against the ruling party but also to develop a common national vision and establish democratic principles to guide its members. It identified the protection of electoral integrity as the first common national undertaking under the proposed agreement.

Opposition Focuses On Electoral Integrity

The parties will work together to ensure that Nigerians freely choose their leaders and have their votes counted regardless of political differences. Whatever differences may exist among our parties, there can be no disagreement on the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders and have their votes count, the coalition said. Defending that right is the irreducible minimum of our cooperation.

The coalition also expressed concern over what it described as growing threats to electoral transparency and the shrinking of democratic space, accusing the ruling party of actions that undermine political competition. It maintained that a strong, independent and competitive opposition is fundamental to the sustenance of constitutional democracy in the country.

The summit is expected to attract national chairmen and secretaries of participating political parties, members of their National Working Committees and presidential campaign councils, as well as presidential candidates and their running mates. Also expected are representatives of the G100, the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, members of the National Assembly, civil society organisations, the diplomatic community and the media.

Presidential Candidates Expected To Attend

The coalition said it attached particular importance to the physical attendance of presidential candidates and their running mates, noting that a special session would provide an opportunity for them to publicly affirm their commitment to the agreement. It added that a dedicated session would feature goodwill remarks from presidential candidates of the participating parties.

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The strength of this coalition will be measured not only by the commitments made by our parties, but also by the willingness of those who aspire to lead our country to work together, the statement said. The statement added that a group photograph of opposition leaders would be taken at the close of the summit, expressing the expectation that all participating presidential candidates would be in attendance.

Coalition Invites New Parties To Join

Lukman said the coalition's doors remained open to other political parties willing to commit to democratic renewal, constitutional governance, electoral integrity and national reform. He said opposition parties had resolved to move beyond consultations and fragmented efforts to embrace a common commitment to defending democracy and working together for national development. Nigeria's democratic opposition has made a choice: to move from consultation to commitment, and from fragmented efforts to collective action, he said. We will stand together.

We will defend democracy. And we will work together to build a Nigeria worthy of the hopes and aspirations of its people. The Coalition for Democracy emerged from the first G100 opposition summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026, in collaboration with the House of Representatives Minority Caucus at the Yar'Adua Centre. The platform was pioneered by the African Democratic Congress, Allied People's Movement, Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party and Social Democratic Party.

It was established to coordinate opposition parties, defend Nigeria's constitutional democracy, protect political pluralism and promote free, fair, credible and competitive elections.